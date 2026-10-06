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Etihad Rail Dubai passengers can now add nol day pass from Dh22

Passengers can combine train travel with unlimited eligible Metro, Tram and bus journeys

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
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People board an Etihad Rail train at Dubai's Yalayis station on September 29, 2026, during the inaugural passenger service connecting from Abu Dhabi's Mohamed Bin Zayed City station to Dubai.
People board an Etihad Rail train at Dubai's Yalayis station on September 29, 2026, during the inaugural passenger service connecting from Abu Dhabi's Mohamed Bin Zayed City station to Dubai.
AFP-FADEL SENNA

Dubai: Etihad Rail passengers travelling to Dubai can now add a nol one-day pass to their train booking, allowing them to continue their journey on the Dubai Metro, Tram and buses using the same QR code.

The new option could make onward travel easier for passengers arriving at Etihad Rail's Al Yalayis Station, which is linked to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station by a pedestrian footbridge.

Passengers can choose between a regular nol one-day pass and a Gold nol one-day pass when booking their Etihad Rail journey. The pass is valid for eligible journeys on Dubai's Metro Red and Green lines, Tram and RTA public buses within the applicable zones.

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nol one-day pass validity

The nol one-day pass QR code is valid for up to 90 days from the date of purchase. It does not have to be used on the same day as the Etihad Rail journey. You don't need to use the pass on the same day as your Etihad Rail journey. It can still be activated at any point within 90 days of purchase.

Etihad Rail nol one-day pass: How much does it cost?

There are two options available when passengers select the Nol One-Day Pass during their Etihad Rail booking:

  • Nol One-Day Pass Regular – Dh22 per passenger

  • Nol One-Day Pass Gold – Dh42 per passenger

Both options are valid for one day and are charged per passenger.

The pass can be used on:

  • Dubai Metro Red Line

  • Dubai Metro Green Line

  • Dubai Tram

  • RTA public buses within the applicable zones

Intercity and seasonal buses are not included.

How does the Etihad Rail and Dubai Metro connection work?

Etihad Rail’s Al Yalayis Station is connected to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station by a pedestrian footbridge.

Passengers arriving in Dubai by Etihad Rail can therefore transfer to the Metro and continue towards other parts of the city. They can also connect to eligible Tram and bus services covered by the nol one-day pass.

This provides an option for passengers whose final destination is beyond the Etihad Rail station.

There are also buses operated by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) - the F38 feeder bus, which connects Etihad Rail’s Al Yalayis Station with Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station and surrounding areas, including Dubai Production City and Dubai Sports City. According to the S’hail app, bus fares start from Dh3.

How to add a nol pass to an Etihad Rail ticket

Passengers can add the Dubai public transport pass while booking their Etihad Rail journey.

To do this:

1. Select your Etihad Rail journey.

2. Go to ‘End-to-End Journey Options’ before checkout.

3. Select ‘Nol One-Day Pass’.

4. Choose either the Regular or Gold pass.

5. Complete the booking and payment.

Passengers can also begin their journey through RTA smart channels, including nol pay and S’hail. After selecting the Etihad Rail option, they will be redirected to Etihad Rail’s channels to complete the booking.

One QR code for Etihad Rail and nol pass

Passengers who purchase the nol one-day pass with their Etihad Rail booking will receive one QR code covering both the railway ticket and public transport pass.

The QR code is available through the Etihad Rail app and the booking confirmation email.

Passengers should keep the QR code accessible throughout their journey, as it can be scanned or presented when required.

Related Topics:
Etihad Rail

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