Ticket gates close two minutes before departure and missed trains require a new booking
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail has set out a series of rules governing passenger train journeys, including a requirement for travellers to pass through ticket gates before they close two minutes ahead of the scheduled departure time.
Information published on the company’s website outlines procedures covering ticket use, boarding, missed trains, changes and cancellations, as well as payment methods and services available during journeys.
Once passengers scan their ticket and enter the secure departure area, they cannot use the same ticket to re-enter if they leave that zone. A new ticket would be required to gain access again.
Travellers who miss their scheduled train must also purchase a new ticket rather than use their original booking on a later service.
Passengers who decide after boarding that they want to travel beyond the destination printed on their ticket may purchase an additional ticket for the remaining section of the journey, subject to seat availability.
Etihad Rail explained that passengers can use an electronic ticket by displaying it on their phone and scanning its QR code at the ticket gates.
Travellers must keep the ticket available throughout their journey because train staff may ask to inspect it again.
Tickets can also be purchased from vending machines at stations, although some fare categories may not be offered through the machines. Sales will stop shortly before departure.
A limited number of tickets may also be available for purchase aboard trains through travel staff, depending on the fare category available.
The company noted that customers can book tickets for another person, provided the passenger’s name and other required details are entered correctly during the reservation process.
Accepted payment methods include credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay and compatible digital wallets.
Whether a booking can be changed or cancelled will depend on the fare category.
Some fares allow passengers to alter the date or time of travel, while others may restrict changes.
Eligible reservations can be managed through the Etihad Rail app or website, station ticket machines or the contact centre. Any changes remain subject to seat availability and possible differences in ticket prices.
The company indicated that refunds also depend on the ticket category and when the cancellation is made. Some fares are non-refundable, while flexible tickets may qualify for refunds under their applicable conditions.
If Etihad Rail cancels a service, passengers will be informed of the options available to them, which may include rebooking on another train, alternative transport or a refund.