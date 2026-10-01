Etihad Rail signs deal for smart parking at UAE stations

First phase covers Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhaid and Fujairah passenger stations
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail, Q Mobility and Parkin have signed a strategic partnership to develop and operate smart parking facilities across Etihad Rail’s passenger station network.
The first phase will cover stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhaid and Fujairah. Q Mobility will operate parking facilities at the Abu Dhabi, Al Dhaid and Fujairah stations, while Parkin will manage parking at the Dubai station.
The companies said the system will use digital technologies, artificial intelligence and data to manage parking capacity, improve traffic flow and make it easier for passengers to move between their cars and train services.
Passengers will also have access to digital payment options across the parking network.
Azza Alsuwaidi, Chief Operating Officer at Etihad Rail, said the partnership would facilitate access to stations and expand mobility options as the passenger network grows.
“Our partnership with Q Mobility and Parkin facilitates access to our stations through passenger-centric parking solutions and enhances mobility options to and from stations as our network expands,” she said.
The partnership is intended to create a more consistent parking experience across Etihad Rail stations while integrating road and rail journeys as passenger services expand across the UAE.