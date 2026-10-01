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Etihad Rail signs deal for smart parking at UAE stations

First phase covers Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhaid and Fujairah passenger stations

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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Etihad Rail’s Al Yalayis Station
Etihad Rail’s Al Yalayis Station
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail, Q Mobility and Parkin have signed a strategic partnership to develop and operate smart parking facilities across Etihad Rail’s passenger station network.

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The first phase will cover stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhaid and Fujairah. Q Mobility will operate parking facilities at the Abu Dhabi, Al Dhaid and Fujairah stations, while Parkin will manage parking at the Dubai station.

The companies said the system will use digital technologies, artificial intelligence and data to manage parking capacity, improve traffic flow and make it easier for passengers to move between their cars and train services.

Passengers will also have access to digital payment options across the parking network.

Azza Alsuwaidi, Chief Operating Officer at Etihad Rail, said the partnership would facilitate access to stations and expand mobility options as the passenger network grows.

“Our partnership with Q Mobility and Parkin facilitates access to our stations through passenger-centric parking solutions and enhances mobility options to and from stations as our network expands,” she said.

The partnership is intended to create a more consistent parking experience across Etihad Rail stations while integrating road and rail journeys as passenger services expand across the UAE.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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