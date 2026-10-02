Etihad Rail connects UAE cities with new passenger services and dazzling laser shows
UAE skies are glowing as Etihad Rail marks a major milestone in the country’s transport network. Laser shows are lighting up stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah as the national passenger service officially launches across more destinations.
Etihad Rail said the laser shows will continue tonight, October 2, running from 7pm to 1am.
The celebrations come as passenger services now connect Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhaid in Sharjah and Fujairah, giving travellers new rail connections across the UAE.
Four passenger stations are currently operational:
Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station – Abu Dhabi
Al Yalayis Station – Dubai: Located in Jumeirah Golf Estates, with a pedestrian bridge linking it to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Dubai Metro Red Line.
Fujairah Station: Located in Madinat Al Hilal.
Al Dhaid Station – Sharjah: Serving passengers travelling to and from Al Dhaid.
Etihad Rail launched its first passenger service on June 30, connecting Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.
The network expanded on September 30, when passenger services between Dubai and Abu Dhabi began. Al Dhaid station also opened on the same day, providing connections to Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.
The passenger network will continue expanding, with more stations scheduled to open in phases:
November 30, 2026
Madinat Zayed – Al Dhafra
Liwa – Al Dhafra
December 30, 2026
Al Mirfa – Al Dhafra
Al Dhannah – Al Dhafra
Al Sila – Al Dhafra
March 30, 2027
University City – Sharjah
Once all announced phases are completed, Etihad Rail’s passenger network will have 10 stations across the UAE.
The special launch celebrations are taking place at Etihad Rail stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah.
The laser shows run from 7pm to 1am until October 2, giving visitors two more nights to see the displays.