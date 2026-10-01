Etihad Rail has 4 stations open, but more are coming: Here's the full launch timeline
Dubai: Etihad Rail passenger services now connect Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Al Dhaid in Sharjah, as the national railway network expands to serve more destinations across the country.
Four passenger stations are currently operational, with additional stations scheduled to open later this year and next year. Here’s when the remaining stations are expected to open.
As of October 2026, four Etihad Rail passenger stations are operational:
Abu Dhabi – Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station: Located in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi.
Dubai – Al Yalayis Station: Located in Jumeirah Golf Estates, with a direct pedestrian bridge connecting passengers to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Dubai Metro Red Line.
Fujairah Station: Serves passengers travelling to and from Fujairah in Madinat Al Hilal
Sharjah – Al Dhaid Station: Located in Al Dhaid, Sharjah.
Etihad Rail's first passenger service launched on June 30, 2026, connecting Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.
Etihad Rail's first passenger service launched on June 30, 2026, connecting Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.
The network expanded on September 30, 2026, with the launch of passenger services between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Al Dhaid Station in Sharjah also opened on the same day, providing connections to Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.
The next phase of Etihad Rail's passenger network expansion will introduce new stations in the Al Dhafra region, followed by another station in Sharjah.
The announced opening dates are:
November 30, 2026
Madinat Zayed Station – Al Dhafra
Liwa Station – Al Dhafra
December 30, 2026
Al Mirfa Station – Al Dhafra
Al Dhannah Station – Al Dhafra
Al Sila Station – Al Dhafra
March 30, 2027
University City Station – Sharjah
Etihad Rail ticket prices vary depending on the route and travel class. Passengers can choose between Comfort and Premium Class.
Here are the starting fares for different routes:
Dubai to Abu Dhabi: Comfort Class from Dh39; Premium Class from Dh109.
Abu Dhabi to Fujairah: Comfort Class from Dh55; Premium Class from Dh120.
Fujairah to Dubai: Comfort Class from Dh29; Premium Class from Dh109.
Fujairah to Al Dhaid, Sharjah: Comfort Class from Dh19; Premium Class from Dh49.
Al Dhaid, Sharjah to Abu Dhabi: Comfort Class from Dh59; Premium Class from Dh149.
Ticket prices may vary depending on the selected departure and booking conditions.
Once the announced phases are completed, the passenger network will include the following ten stations:
Mohammed Bin Zayed City – Abu Dhabi
Al Yalayis – Dubai
Fujairah Station – Fujairah
Al Dhaid – Sharjah
Madinat Zayed – Al Dhafra
Liwa – Al Dhafra
Al Mirfa – Al Dhafra
Al Dhannah – Al Dhafra
Al Sila – Al Dhafra
University City – Sharjah