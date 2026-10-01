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Etihad Rail stations in UAE: Which are open and when will the remaining stations launch?

Etihad Rail has 4 stations open, but more are coming: Here's the full launch timeline

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
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Excitement fills Al Yalayis Station as passengers arrive for Etihad Rail’s first Dubai–Abu Dhabi journey. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Excitement fills Al Yalayis Station as passengers arrive for Etihad Rail’s first Dubai–Abu Dhabi journey. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Staff-Supplied

Dubai: Etihad Rail passenger services now connect Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Al Dhaid in Sharjah, as the national railway network expands to serve more destinations across the country.

Four passenger stations are currently operational, with additional stations scheduled to open later this year and next year. Here’s when the remaining stations are expected to open.

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Which Etihad Rail stations are open now?

As of October 2026, four Etihad Rail passenger stations are operational:

Etihad Rail's first passenger service launched on June 30, 2026, connecting Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.

Etihad Rail's first passenger service launched on June 30, 2026, connecting Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.

The network expanded on September 30, 2026, with the launch of passenger services between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Al Dhaid Station in Sharjah also opened on the same day, providing connections to Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.

When will the remaining Etihad Rail stations open?

The next phase of Etihad Rail's passenger network expansion will introduce new stations in the Al Dhafra region, followed by another station in Sharjah.

The announced opening dates are:

November 30, 2026

  • Madinat Zayed Station – Al Dhafra

  • Liwa Station – Al Dhafra

December 30, 2026

  • Al Mirfa Station – Al Dhafra

  • Al Dhannah Station – Al Dhafra

  • Al Sila Station – Al Dhafra

March 30, 2027

  • University City Station – Sharjah

How much do Etihad Rail tickets cost?

Etihad Rail ticket prices vary depending on the route and travel class. Passengers can choose between Comfort and Premium Class.

Here are the starting fares for different routes:

  • Dubai to Abu Dhabi: Comfort Class from Dh39; Premium Class from Dh109.

  • Abu Dhabi to Fujairah: Comfort Class from Dh55; Premium Class from Dh120.

  • Fujairah to Dubai: Comfort Class from Dh29; Premium Class from Dh109.

  • Fujairah to Al Dhaid, Sharjah: Comfort Class from Dh19; Premium Class from Dh49.

  • Al Dhaid, Sharjah to Abu Dhabi: Comfort Class from Dh59; Premium Class from Dh149.

Ticket prices may vary depending on the selected departure and booking conditions.

Complete list of Etihad Rail passenger stations in the UAE

Once the announced phases are completed, the passenger network will include the following ten stations:

  1. Mohammed Bin Zayed City – Abu Dhabi

  2. Al Yalayis – Dubai

  3. Fujairah Station – Fujairah

  4. Al Dhaid – Sharjah

  5. Madinat Zayed – Al Dhafra

  6. Liwa – Al Dhafra

  7. Al Mirfa – Al Dhafra

  8. Al Dhannah – Al Dhafra

  9. Al Sila – Al Dhafra

  10. University City – Sharjah

Related Topics:
Etihad Rail

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