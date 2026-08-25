Etihad Rail: Sharjah shifts traffic flow near University Bridge until October 5

Authorities urge motorists to follow mapped routes and safety signs during works
Dubai: Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority has partially reopened one of the emirate's busy University City routes, even as a fresh round of traffic diversions tied to the Etihad Rail project gets underway just a few kilometres away.
Drivers travelling between University City and the Institutes Land area can now use two lanes in each direction along a stretch that starts at Industrial Area 17, runs across University Bridge and ends at University City. The reopening restores a route that had been affected by ongoing roadworks in the area.
But the relief comes with a catch. From Wednesday, 26 August, motorists heading from Industrial Area 17 towards Maliha Road will hit a partial closure, with traffic rerouted along a signposted diversion. Anyone driving to Sharjah English School, Nesto Hypermarket or other nearby businesses will need to follow the alternative approach roads mapped out by the Authority rather than their usual route.
Both changes are linked to the Etihad Rail Station Access Roads Project, part of the wider infrastructure build-out supporting the national rail network as it extends through Sharjah. The project is designed to improve long-term connectivity in the area, though it means short-term disruption while the access roads take shape.
The diversion will stay in place for just over five weeks, running until Monday, 5 October 2026. The Authority has published a map showing the approved alternative routes and is urging drivers to stick to them, watch for directional signage, and follow all posted safety instructions until the works are complete.