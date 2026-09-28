GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Heavy delays reported on key routes

Motorists face delays on Al Ittihad Road, E11 and routes linking the two emirates

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
File photo.
File photo.

Dubai-Sharjah commuters are facing delays on several major roads on Monday evening, with traffic pressure building around key crossings and connecting routes between the two emirates.

The live Google Maps data shows the Dubai-Sharjah corridor as a key area to watch. Al Ittihad Road (E11) remains one of the main pressure points, particularly around Al Nahda, Sahara Centre and Al Qusais. Traffic is also building on feeder roads around the Sharjah-Dubai border, where vehicles merge on to the main highway.

On the Sharjah side, motorists can expect slower movement around Muwaileh Commercial, Industrial Area 15 and University City Road. Maliha Road is also seeing congestion around connections towards E311, including near City Centre Al Zahia and Industrial Area 15. A reported traffic incident and road-closure warning near the University of Sharjah and Industrial Area 17 has added to delays towards Muwaileh.

Traffic on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is comparatively more manageable through parts of Dubai, although slowdowns can develop around major interchanges and feeder roads. Emirates Road (E611) is also generally moving, including through Al Khawaneej and Al Mizhar.

For commuters travelling between Dubai and Sharjah, journey times can change quickly as evening traffic intensifies. Motorists should allow additional time, maintain safe distances and check live navigation updates before setting out.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Morning commuters face congestion near the Sharjah-Dubai border and major connecting roads.

Sharjah to Dubai: Check these roads before you drive

2m read
Heavy congestion builds from Sharjah into Dubai as commuters face another busy morning.

Dubai, Sharjah hit by heavy traffic delays this morning

2m read
Accidents slow morning traffic on Sharjah-Dubai roads

Accidents slow morning traffic on Sharjah-Dubai roads

2m read
Dubai-Sharjah traffic

Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Heavy delays hit key roads

1m read