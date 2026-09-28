Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Heavy delays reported on key routes

Motorists face delays on Al Ittihad Road, E11 and routes linking the two emirates
Dubai-Sharjah commuters are facing delays on several major roads on Monday evening, with traffic pressure building around key crossings and connecting routes between the two emirates.
The live Google Maps data shows the Dubai-Sharjah corridor as a key area to watch. Al Ittihad Road (E11) remains one of the main pressure points, particularly around Al Nahda, Sahara Centre and Al Qusais. Traffic is also building on feeder roads around the Sharjah-Dubai border, where vehicles merge on to the main highway.
On the Sharjah side, motorists can expect slower movement around Muwaileh Commercial, Industrial Area 15 and University City Road. Maliha Road is also seeing congestion around connections towards E311, including near City Centre Al Zahia and Industrial Area 15. A reported traffic incident and road-closure warning near the University of Sharjah and Industrial Area 17 has added to delays towards Muwaileh.
Traffic on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is comparatively more manageable through parts of Dubai, although slowdowns can develop around major interchanges and feeder roads. Emirates Road (E611) is also generally moving, including through Al Khawaneej and Al Mizhar.
For commuters travelling between Dubai and Sharjah, journey times can change quickly as evening traffic intensifies. Motorists should allow additional time, maintain safe distances and check live navigation updates before setting out.