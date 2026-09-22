Traffic update: Dubai, Sharjah commuters face slow journeys amid congestion at Ras Al Khor and airport routes

Ras Al Khor, Al Garhoud, Al Khan emerge as major bottlenecks for commuters
Dubai: Motorists across Dubai and Sharjah are facing sluggish commutes this Tuesday morning, with live traffic data showing red and amber congestion spreading across several major corridors and interchanges as the working week picks up pace.
Traffic is notably heavy around the Al Sufouh and Dubai Media City interchange on D86/D61, with drivers reporting slow movement as vehicles merge onto Sheikh Zayed Road (E11). Congestion is also building up near the Circle Mall and Dubai Motor City interchange on E311/D61, as well as around Jumeirah Village Triangle, while the main E11 corridor itself remains relatively free-flowing.
A significant bottleneck is forming around the Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, where the E66/E44 interchange is seeing heavy red congestion, likely compounded by truck and industrial traffic. Business Bay's D71 junction and the stretch near Nad Al Sheba Cycle Park are also slowing considerably, while roads feeding Dubai Silicon Oasis and the Rugby School/Kent College area are seeing delays typical of the school-run period.
Commuters heading through Deira are facing heavy congestion along D91 and D93 near Waterfront Market, with delays extending toward the interchanges surrounding Dubai International Airport. Further east, City Centre Mirdif and the D89/D83 corridor are red-flagged, with knock-on delays at the Al Rashidiya junction on D62.
Sharjah's internal road network is bearing significant congestion, particularly along the S112 and S115 corridors near Al Khan and the Corniche, as well as around the Industrial Area 17/E311 interchange. The Sahara Centre area and roads near University City are also seeing significant slowdowns as Sharjah-Dubai commuters join local traffic.
Congestion is clustering around key interchanges, including Ras Al Khor, Al Garhoud, and the Al Khan corridor in Sharjah. Commuters are advised to factor in extra travel time or consider alternative routes via Sheikh Zayed Road, where flow remains comparatively steady.