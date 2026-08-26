UAE traffic alert: Sharjah-Dubai commute slowing as accidents hit E311, E611 and Ittihad Road

Emirates Road (E611) is also under strain, with heavy traffic on the Dubai-bound carriageway between the Hoshi area and the Al Khawaneej and Al Awir junctions. Congestion is densest around the Maliha Road (S116) interchange near Nasma Central Park, where slow-moving queues are extending for several kilometres before easing on the approach to Al Awir. The corridor is a common alternative for drivers avoiding the E311, and delays there are leaving commuters with few faster options.