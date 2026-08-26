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UAE traffic alert: Sharjah-Dubai commute slowing as accidents hit E311, E611 and Ittihad Road

Airport-bound drivers warned as congestion builds on major Sharjah-Dubai links

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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UAE traffic alert: Sharjah-Dubai commute slowing as accidents hit E311, E611 and Ittihad Road
Devadasan/Gulf News

Dubai: Motorists heading into Dubai from Sharjah are facing a slow start on Wednesday morning, with congestion building along all three main corridors linking the two emirates and at least two incidents reported during the peak period.

Accident slows E311 near Industrial Area 15

Heavy delays are being reported on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), where traffic is crawling between Muwaileh and the Al Qusais Industrial Area. An accident reported near Industrial Area 15 is adding to the pressure, with queues stretching back past Safari Mall towards the University of Sharjah interchange. Roadworks and lane diversions near University City are leaving drivers on the S116 approach with limited alternatives.

Emirates Road under strain

Emirates Road (E611) is also under strain, with heavy traffic on the Dubai-bound carriageway between the Hoshi area and the Al Khawaneej and Al Awir junctions. Congestion is densest around the Maliha Road (S116) interchange near Nasma Central Park, where slow-moving queues are extending for several kilometres before easing on the approach to Al Awir. The corridor is a common alternative for drivers avoiding the E311, and delays there are leaving commuters with few faster options.

Airport-bound traffic among the slowest

Conditions are no easier on Ittihad Road (E11), where dense traffic is running from Al Nahda through Al Qusais and on towards Deira. The stretch approaching Dubai International Airport is among the slowest in the network, with heavy volumes near Sahara Centre and Ansar Mall and further congestion building on the airport approach roads. Drivers heading for Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 are advised to allow significant extra time.

Sharjah delays centred on Al Ramtha

Inside Sharjah, delays are concentrated around the Al Ramtha area and the junction with Al Dhaid Road (E88), where an incident is reported. Traffic elsewhere in the city, including around Halwan and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium area, is moving reasonably well.

Mixed picture across Dubai

In Dubai, Al Khail Road (E44) is seeing slow-moving traffic through Al Barsha South, with an accident near the Umm Suqeim Road (D61) interchange sending queues back towards Arjan and Circle Mall. Internal roads across Bur Dubai, Mankhool and Karama are sluggish through the peak, with delays on Al Mina Street and around the Dubai Frame junction.

Sheikh Zayed Road running clear

By contrast, Sheikh Zayed Road is running freely through DIFC, Downtown and Business Bay, with only light slowing on the Al Khail Road approach to the Business Bay exits. The southern stretch of the network is quieter still: Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan and the surrounding Expo corridor are seeing only minor delays on internal roads, with the E311 and D57 flowing normally.

Motorists are advised to check live navigation before setting off, and to consider the Metro's Red and Green lines as an alternative on the Deira and airport corridors, where recovery from the morning peak is typically slowest.

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