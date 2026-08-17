Dubai-Sharjah traffic today: Heavy delays on E11 and E311

Morning congestion hits E11 and E311 as Dubai-Sharjah commuters face delays on main roads.
Dubai-Sharjah traffic is building across the main commuter corridors this morning, with Google Maps showing a mix of heavy congestion, slower sections and several accident alerts on routes linking the two emirates.
The most significant pressure is visible on E11, Al Ittihad Road, around Al Khan, Al Mamzar and the approach towards the Dubai-Sharjah border. Traffic is particularly slow through the Al Khan interchange area. Drivers heading towards Sharjah should expect stop-start conditions around the busier junctions and allow extra time.
E311, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, is carrying heavy traffic. The map shows a long congested stretch running through the Sharjah Industrial Area towards Muhaisnah, with several red sections around major interchanges. Accident icons are visible at multiple points, including near the Muhaisnah area and further north around the industrial zones. These incidents are likely to be adding to delays and creating knock-on congestion on connecting roads.
Within Sharjah, congestion is also spreading across roads feeding E311 and E11. Industrial Area roads, including routes around Industrial Area 6 and nearby interchanges, show a combination of slow and moderate traffic. Drivers travelling between Al Nahda, Al Khan, the industrial areas and Dubai should be prepared for delays at merging points where local traffic joins the main highways.
For motorists, E611, Emirates Road, remains a route worth checking if E11 or E311 becomes slower, although conditions can change quickly. The safest approach is to check live navigation immediately before leaving and avoid abrupt lane changes near congested interchanges.
Recent traffic updates also support what the maps show: recent Dubai-Sharjah updates have reported heavy congestion on E11 and E311, particularly around Al Qusais, Al Nahda and Sharjah’s industrial areas. Drivers should allow additional journey time this morning, keep a safe distance and watch for accident-related slowdowns.
Overall, the maps point to a difficult Dubai-Sharjah commute, with E11 and E311 the main pressure points and congestion most pronounced around interchanges, industrial areas and the Dubai-Sharjah border.