Police say phone use and other distractions are leading causes of serious traffic crashes
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to keep their full attention on the road, warning that even brief distractions, particularly in slow-moving traffic, can lead to serious collisions and carry financial penalties.
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Central Operations Sector issued the warning through an awareness video featuring footage of real traffic accidents.
Produced in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, the campaign encourages drivers to remain focused on the road, especially when traffic slows or comes to a stop.
Police said motorists should continue monitoring road conditions and be prepared for sudden changes in traffic flow to avoid rear-end collisions caused by unexpected braking.
Police highlighted mobile phone use while driving as one of the leading causes of serious road accidents.
Browsing the internet, using social media, making calls, taking photographs and other activities that divert a driver's attention from the road significantly increase the risk of crashes, it said.
Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to adhere to safe driving practices to protect lives and property, stressing that distraction behind the wheel remains entirely preventable.
Under UAE traffic regulations, drivers caught engaging in any activity that distracts them from the road face a fine of Dh800 and four black points on their driving licence.