Dubai-Sharjah evening traffic: E11 and E311 among key trouble spots

E11 and E311 are among the busiest routes as commuters head home
Dubai: Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah should expect slower journeys during Thursday evening’s rush hour, particularly on major corridors linking the two emirates.
The main pressure points are expected along Al Ittihad Road (E11) around Al Taawun, Sahara Centre and Al Nahda, where traffic has been heavy during the day. Latest Google Maps traffic data also showed significant congestion on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) through Sharjah’s industrial areas and Muwaileh.
Drivers heading towards Dubai from Sharjah should allow extra time around Industrial Areas 11 and 15, where traffic has been particularly slow. Queues can also build near major junctions and exits as commuters return home.
A separate crash-related alert earlier today reported delays on E311 near Me’aisem First and Muhaisnah First in Dubai, adding to pressure on the wider Dubai-Sharjah corridor.
In Sharjah, a temporary diversion between Industrial Area 12 and Industrial Area 13 remains in place until August 30 for maintenance and infrastructure upgrades.
Further road development is also under way in Dubai. RTA is carrying out additional works on Al Marabea’ Street in Al Quoz, including a new service road and pedestrian walkway.
Drivers are advised to check live navigation before setting out and consider alternative routes where possible.