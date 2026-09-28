Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail, inaugurated the Etihad Rail station in Dubai on Monday, announcing the official launch of the national passenger rail network and the start of a new phase of expansion connecting more cities and regions across the UAE.