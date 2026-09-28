Inauguration comes ahead of the start of services between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail, inaugurated the Etihad Rail station in Dubai on Monday, announcing the official launch of the national passenger rail network and the start of a new phase of expansion connecting more cities and regions across the UAE.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was present, traveling aboard an Etihad Rail train from Abu Dhabi to Dubai on a journey ahead of the official launch of the service on the national passenger rail network.
The inauguration comes ahead of the start of services between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah on 30 September 2026.
During the journey, Sheikh Mohamed reviewed Etihad Rail’s operating system and its national objectives, as well as the quality of services provided to enhance the passenger experience in line with the highest international standards.
Upon arriving at the station, UAE President met a number of Emirati professionals working on the project and posed for commemorative photographs with them.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of officials.
During a tour of the station, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, accompanied by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, reviewed its facilities, services and operating systems, including advanced solutions and technologies designed to provide an integrated passenger experience, from arriving at the station and booking tickets to completing travel procedures, boarding the train and continuing to the final destination.
Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed by Shadi Malak, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Rail, on the station’s role within the national passenger rail network and its importance in strengthening connections between Dubai and other parts of the UAE.
He also met a number of Emirati professionals working on the project and reviewed their contributions to the development and operation of passenger services and to building national expertise in the railway sector.
Sheikh Hamdan said the Etihad Rail station in Dubai adds a new national gateway that strengthens the emirate’s links with the capital and other cities across the UAE, while supporting its urban and economic growth and global standing.
“Connecting the Emirate of Dubai to the national Etihad Rail network strengthens its position at the heart of the country’s mobility network, supports its pivotal role in the national economy and reinforces its status as a global centre for business, tourism and investment,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
“It also adds to Dubai’s infrastructure a national transport network that improves accessibility to and from the emirate and keeps pace with its growth and future ambitions.”
Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, meanwhile, said the official launch of the national passenger rail network represents a strategic milestone in the implementation of one of the Projects of the 50 and an important step towards strengthening connectivity between the emirates, while supporting the competitiveness of the UAE economy and quality of life.
He added that in less than five years, the passenger rail project had progressed from its announcement to an integrated national network connecting communities and business centres, expanding access to opportunities and supporting economic and social development across the country.
Sheikh Theyab noted that the strong demand for passenger rail services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah since operations began reflected public confidence in the new mode of transport and its role in meeting people’s needs and improving the efficiency of the national transport system.
“With every new extension of the network, we strengthen the integration of our emirates and open broader horizons for growth and prosperity,” he stated.
From 30 September 2026, Etihad Rail will enable travel between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah. Tickets are available through the Etihad Rail app, website and ticket machines at stations, with fares starting at Dh39 for Comfort Class and Dh109 for Premium Class.
The Etihad Rail station in Dubai will serve as a key connection between the national railway network and Dubai’s transport network, allowing passengers to continue their journeys using a range of public and private transport options.
The Dubai Etihad Rail station is connected to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station by a dedicated pedestrian bridge, allowing passengers to transfer directly between Etihad Rail and Dubai Metro.
Integration with the Nol system will also allow passengers to book an Etihad Rail journey and Dubai public transport services using a single QR code that can be used for train, Metro, tram and bus journeys.
Passenger rail services are operated by Etihad Rail Passenger Services, a joint venture between Etihad Rail and Keolis, one of the world’s leading passenger transport operators.
The partnership combines extensive international expertise in railway operations with national capabilities in transport management to create an exceptional operating model that enhances service quality and the passenger experience in line with the highest international standards.