Etihad Rail set to link Dubai’s Al Yalayis and Abu Dhabi’s MBZ City from Wednesday
Dubai: The Dubai Crown Prince shared his Etihad Rail ticket on Snapchat, showing a journey between the two emirates ahead of the launch of passenger services from Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai shared his Etihad Rail ticket on Snapchat, showing a journey between the two emirates ahead of the launch of passenger services from Dubai.
The ticket indicates a Comfort option, with prices starting from Dh39.
The post comes just days before passengers are due to board the new Dubai service for the first time, marking a major milestone for the UAE’s national passenger rail network.
Sheikh Hamdan’s ticket shows a journey between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as excitement builds ahead of the September 30 launch of passenger services from Dubai.
The new service will connect Al Yalayis Station in Dubai’s Jumeirah Golf Estates with Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi.
Etihad Rail has reopened bookings for the Dubai service, with fares starting from Dh39 in Comfort Class and Dh109 in Premium Class.
The Dubai service is part of the phased expansion of the UAE’s passenger rail network. Passenger services first began between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah in June, while Dubai and Al Dhaid stations are scheduled to open on September 30.
For Dubai commuters, the opening of Al Yalayis Station will introduce a new option for travelling between the two emirates, with the station connected to the Dubai Metro network through a pedestrian link.
The railway operator has already reported strong demand for its passenger services, with more than 70,000 tickets sold across the network by August.
With Sheikh Hamdan now sharing a glimpse of his own ticket, the long-awaited Dubai chapter of the UAE’s passenger rail journey is just days away.