From high-speed trains to remote check-in, Dubai is rethinking how passengers reach DWC
As Dubai presses ahead with its $35 billion (Dh128.5 billion) mega airport development, several major railway projects are being developed or studied to connect the airport with residential communities, commercial districts and neighbouring emirates.
Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths has previously spoken extensively in previous interviews with Gulf News about connecting the national railway network with DWC. He has outlined an ambitious vision in which passengers could drop off their luggage at railway stations and travel almost directly to their aircraft.
“The Etihad Rail project is a very important part of connectivity for us, as are the new lines that have been announced,” Griffiths told reporters during a media roundtable in August.
“We look forward to working with the RTA and Etihad Rail and our partners to make sure there's a proper integrated transport solution for surface-based transport that connects properly with the airport.”
The challenge is substantial. The expanded Al Maktoum International Airport is expected to initially accommodate 150 million passengers annually, eventually increasing its capacity to 260 million.
Moving aviation operations from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Dubai South will also require a significant transformation of the emirate's ground transport infrastructure.
“If you think about it, we're taking the entire top left corner of Dubai, where we're sitting now, and we're transplanting it in the bottom right-hand corner, 70 kilometres away,” Griffiths said during a more recent media roundtable.
While several of the transport projects have defined completion targets, others remain under study.
Etihad Rail high-speed airport connection: Opening date yet to be confirmed.
Dubai Metro airport extension: 2031.
Airport Express Line: Feasibility study underway.
Dubai Metro Gold Line: September 9, 2032.
DWC automated people mover: December 2031.
Expanded Al Maktoum International Airport: Targeted for 2032.
Here is a closer look at the major railway projects shaping the future of airport travel in Dubai:
One of the most significant developments for passengers travelling between emirates is the planned high-speed railway connecting Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
First announced in January 2025, the fully electrified railway is designed to operate at speeds of up to 350km/h, reducing travel time between the two emirates to approximately 30 minutes.
As previously reported by Gulf News, Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), confirmed in September that the high-speed railway would have two stations in Dubai – at Al Maktoum International Airport and Al Jaddaf.
The other proposed stations are at Reem Island, Saadiyat Island, Yas Island and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.
The connection could make it significantly easier for Abu Dhabi residents to catch international flights from Dubai without undertaking a lengthy road journey. Similarly, Dubai residents could gain easier railway access to Abu Dhabi's airport.
However, the high-speed service is a separate project from Etihad Rail's existing national passenger railway. Earlier project announcements have not publicly confirmed an opening date for the airport station.
Earlier this month, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, approved a Dh2 billion extension of Dubai Metro to Al Maktoum International Airport City.
The three-kilometre extension will feature two new stations, connecting the existing Route 2020 with the airport's West Terminal. Operations are scheduled to begin in 2031.
The extension will integrate the existing Metro network with the proposed Airport Express Line and Etihad Rail's high-speed railway, creating a major transport interchange at DWC.
Another major project under consideration is a dedicated 55km Airport Express Line connecting Dubai International Airport with Al Maktoum International Airport.
The proposed railway would feature five stations, running via Al Jaddaf and Al Khail Road, with a station serving Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).
Additional branches towards Business Bay and the Al Fardan Exchange Metro station have also been proposed.
Griffiths previously highlighted the importance of the Airport Express in connecting densely populated areas of Dubai with the new airport.
However, the project remains at the planning stage. In September, RTA said a feasibility study for the railway would take at least a year to complete.
Dubai's upcoming Dh34 billion Metro Gold Line will provide another important layer of connectivity across the emirate.
Scheduled to open on September 9, 2032, the 42km railway will feature 18 stations serving 15 strategic areas across Dubai.
The line will provide interchange opportunities with Etihad Rail at Meydan and in the Jumeirah Golf Estates area, as well as connections with the existing Metro network.
Griffiths previously identified the Gold Line as particularly important for daily commuting, with improved connectivity benefiting airport employees and passengers.
While the Gold Line is not a dedicated airport railway, integrating it with other transport networks could make DWC more accessible from residential communities across Dubai.
Getting passengers to DWC is only one part of the challenge. Moving them efficiently around the vast airport complex is another.
As Gulf News reported in August, DWC will feature a 50km automated people mover (APM), which its developer, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), says will be the world's largest airport system of its kind.
The project will feature nine stations and 165 automated vehicles, with completion scheduled for December 2031.
Unlike Etihad Rail or Dubai Metro, the driverless railway will operate within the airport complex, transporting passengers between its facilities.
Griffiths has also expressed interest in integrating the airport's internal transport infrastructure with external railway networks, although he cautioned that this would require considerable technical evaluation.
“It would be fantastic if you could just literally get out of an Etihad Rail or a Gold Line carriage, and your aircraft is just a few metres away. I'd love that to be the case,” he had said in August. “That requires a properly integrated, full transport solution, which we need to discuss and agree.”
Beyond building railway connections, Dubai Airports is examining how technology could fundamentally change the airport journey itself.
As far back as November 2025, Gulf News reported on Dubai’s vision of passengers checking in their luggage at Etihad Rail stations before travelling to Al Maktoum International Airport.
“One thing I'd love to see is the ability to get on a train anywhere, having previously been regarded as properly checked in, and then go directly to very close to where the aircraft is, so there's no significant walking distances,” Griffiths said earlier this month.
The concept could eventually extend to arriving passengers, too, allowing travellers to collect their luggage at city railway stations rather than waiting at airport baggage carousels.
“Similarly, on arrival, if you could check your bag and yourself to a downtown city terminal, get off the train and collect your bag at the station, that would be amazing,” he said.
Griffiths confirmed that such possibilities were under discussion, although no implementation timeline had been established. “The whole idea is to give the choice to the customer and make it incredibly convenient for them and very simple, very few processes.”