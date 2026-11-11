Getting to Dubai's new airport is set to change – here's what's being planned
Dubai: Getting to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) is set to become easier, with several major rail and public transport projects planned to connect the expanding airport to the rest of Dubai and beyond.
The latest announcement is a Dh2 billion Dubai Metro extension, which will bring two new stations to Al Maktoum International Airport City by 2031.
The project is part of more than Dh11 billion worth of strategic developments recently approved by Dubai and comes as the emirate prepares to transform Al Maktoum International into the world's largest airport, with an eventual capacity of 260 million passengers annually.
The Metro extension is only one part of the transport network being developed. Plans also include a direct rail connection between Dubai's two airports, a driverless transport system within DWC and a high-speed railway connecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Here is a breakdown of the four projects, their proposed routes and expected timelines.
The Dh2 billion project was approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
Expected opening: 2031.
The extension aims to make the airport more accessible by public transport, reduce reliance on private vehicles and improve connections to surrounding residential and commercial districts
Another major proposal is a dedicated Airport Express Line connecting Dubai International Airport (DXB) with Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).
The proposed 55-kilometre railway would feature five stations, providing a connection between the emirate's two major airports.
The planned route would begin at the DXB Metro station, pass through Al Jaddaf and follow Al Khail Road, serving Jumeirah Village Circle before reaching DWC.
Two additional branches have also been proposed, connecting towards Business Bay and Al Fardan Exchange station near Dubai Marina.
Current status: In September, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the project was undergoing a feasibility study expected to take at least a year.
Passengers travelling through the expanded airport will also have access to an automated people mover (APM) system designed to transport them between terminals and other airport facilities.
Developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), the system will cover 50 kilometres and include nine stations and 165 automated vehicles.
According to MHI, it will be the world's largest airport APM system.
Expected completion: December 2031, ahead of the planned opening of the new airport development in 2032.
Unlike the Dubai Metro extension, this system will operate within the airport complex, helping passengers move between terminals and facilities.
Al Maktoum International Airport is also planned to become a stop on the UAE's high-speed rail network.
RTA's Dubai Rail Network Map for 2032 shows the proposed high-speed route running largely parallel to the Dubai Metro Red Line, primarily along Al Khail Road.
The project would provide another intercity transport connection to the airport, although a confirmed opening date for these stations has not been announced.