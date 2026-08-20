“We will be putting in all sorts of new technology and probably making some of those decisions quite late in the day to allow the latest techniques and developments to be adopted for the longer term.”

“We have to have the latest technology, the best design, because we are determined to create an airport experience like none other that will be far and away the most advanced and the most friendly and convenient for our customers.”

MHI and MHI-MESC will lead the design, procurement and testing of the APM vehicles and signalling system, as well as overall system integration. L&T will handle the design, procurement, testing and on-site construction of other subsystems, it said.

The proposed route would connect DXB with DWC via Al-Jaddaf and Al-Khail Road, with a new station at Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Two spur lines are also planned, including one towards Al-Fardan Exchange metro station at Emirates Golf Club and another towards Business Bay.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.