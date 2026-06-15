Al Maktoum airport work stays on track as Dubai prepares its next aviation hub
Dubai: Work on the Al Maktoum International Airport expansion continues according to the approved timeline, with Phase 1 scheduled to begin operations in 2032.
Contracts worth Dh13 billion are currently being executed, while more than 10 million work hours have been completed over the past 15 months, according to a post on X by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Monday.
Strategic project contracts worth more than Dh55 billion are expected to be awarded in the coming months, marking the next major stage in Dubai’s plan to build what is set to become the world’s largest airport by passenger capacity.
The airport is being developed to handle more than 260 million passengers annually, supporting Dubai’s long-term economic growth and its position as one of the world’s busiest aviation centres.
Dubai International is expected to reach a maximum capacity of around 115 million passengers by 2031, while Al Maktoum International is expected to handle around 124 million passengers in its initial major operating phase before growing towards full capacity.
The expansion will give Dubai a much larger aviation platform at a time when passenger traffic, cargo movement, tourism and business travel continue to grow across the UAE.
Once fully completed, the airport will feature five parallel runways and 400 aircraft gates, giving Dubai the scale to handle long-term demand from airlines, passengers, cargo operators and logistics firms.
The development covers around 70 square kilometres in Dubai South, making it roughly five times the size of Dubai International Airport.
The wider district is being planned as a major aerospace and economic cluster, combining aviation, logistics, residential communities and commercial activity in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing areas.
The 2032 opening of Phase 1 is important for passengers because it will shape how Dubai’s airport network operates over the next decade.
Dubai International remains the emirate’s main passenger hub, while Al Maktoum International currently supports cargo flights, executive aviation, charter services and some scheduled passenger operations.
The expansion is designed to prepare Dubai for the next stage of global travel demand, with larger terminal capacity, expanded aircraft handling and future-ready systems aimed at improving passenger movement.
The airport’s location in Dubai South gives the project a wider economic role beyond aviation.
The area is being developed to support businesses, residents and logistics operators, with the airport expected to anchor a new growth corridor for Dubai over the coming decades.
Plans to extend Dubai Metro connectivity to Al Maktoum International Airport are also part of the broader shift towards making DWC Dubai’s primary airport in the future.
Flydubai is expected to be among the first airlines to relocate operations to Al Maktoum International as Dubai International reaches capacity.
Emirates currently operates an average of 1,500 weekly departures from Dubai International and 70 weekly freighter departures from DWC, reflecting the dual-airport model that Dubai is expected to build on in the coming years.