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Dubai’s Al Maktoum airport expansion on track for 2032 launch

Al Maktoum airport work stays on track as Dubai prepares its next aviation hub

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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People look at the model of the new Al-Maktoum International Airport during the Dubai Airshow 2025 in Dubai on November 17, 2025.
People look at the model of the new Al-Maktoum International Airport during the Dubai Airshow 2025 in Dubai on November 17, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Work on the Al Maktoum International Airport expansion continues according to the approved timeline, with Phase 1 scheduled to begin operations in 2032.

Contracts worth Dh13 billion are currently being executed, while more than 10 million work hours have been completed over the past 15 months, according to a post on X by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Monday.

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Strategic project contracts worth more than Dh55 billion are expected to be awarded in the coming months, marking the next major stage in Dubai’s plan to build what is set to become the world’s largest airport by passenger capacity.

The airport is being developed to handle more than 260 million passengers annually, supporting Dubai’s long-term economic growth and its position as one of the world’s busiest aviation centres.

Dubai’s next aviation hub

Dubai International is expected to reach a maximum capacity of around 115 million passengers by 2031, while Al Maktoum International is expected to handle around 124 million passengers in its initial major operating phase before growing towards full capacity.

The expansion will give Dubai a much larger aviation platform at a time when passenger traffic, cargo movement, tourism and business travel continue to grow across the UAE.

What the airport will include

Once fully completed, the airport will feature five parallel runways and 400 aircraft gates, giving Dubai the scale to handle long-term demand from airlines, passengers, cargo operators and logistics firms.

The development covers around 70 square kilometres in Dubai South, making it roughly five times the size of Dubai International Airport.

The wider district is being planned as a major aerospace and economic cluster, combining aviation, logistics, residential communities and commercial activity in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing areas.

Why the 2032 timeline matters

The 2032 opening of Phase 1 is important for passengers because it will shape how Dubai’s airport network operates over the next decade.

Dubai International remains the emirate’s main passenger hub, while Al Maktoum International currently supports cargo flights, executive aviation, charter services and some scheduled passenger operations.

The expansion is designed to prepare Dubai for the next stage of global travel demand, with larger terminal capacity, expanded aircraft handling and future-ready systems aimed at improving passenger movement.

Bigger role for Dubai South

The airport’s location in Dubai South gives the project a wider economic role beyond aviation.

The area is being developed to support businesses, residents and logistics operators, with the airport expected to anchor a new growth corridor for Dubai over the coming decades.

Plans to extend Dubai Metro connectivity to Al Maktoum International Airport are also part of the broader shift towards making DWC Dubai’s primary airport in the future.

Airlines prepare for long-term shift

Flydubai is expected to be among the first airlines to relocate operations to Al Maktoum International as Dubai International reaches capacity.

Emirates currently operates an average of 1,500 weekly departures from Dubai International and 70 weekly freighter departures from DWC, reflecting the dual-airport model that Dubai is expected to build on in the coming years.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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