Dubai road closures this week for driverless taxi tests: Diversions, timings and travel tips

Dubai motorists face lane closures on Emirates Road and near Al Maktoum Airport this week
Dubai motorists face daytime traffic disruption this week as three lanes on Emirates Road (E611) and the Al Maktoum International Airport Tunnel close for six days.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) says the restrictions will run from Monday, October 26, to Saturday, October 31, to allow autonomous taxi companies to conduct highway tests.
The closures will be in place daily from 9am to 4pm, potentially affecting commuters, motorists travelling between emirates and passengers heading to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).
Which roads will be affected, what alternative routes can motorists take, and can public transport help them avoid delays? Here’s what drivers and airport passengers need to know, along with the latest on Dubai’s driverless taxi plans.
The RTA has announced two temporary traffic restrictions:
Emirates Road (E611): Three lanes will be closed opposite Al Maktoum International Airport.
Al Maktoum International Airport Tunnel: The tunnel will be fully closed in both directions.
The restrictions will apply daily from 9am to 4pm until October 31.
Motorists should follow directional signs, check traffic conditions before setting off and allow extra time for their journeys.
Dates: Monday, October 26, to Saturday, October 31, 2026.
Timings: Daily from 9am to 4pm.
Affected areas: Emirates Road opposite Al Maktoum International Airport and the airport tunnel.
Drivers travelling through the area during these hours should consider alternative routes where appropriate and check live traffic updates before leaving.
The most suitable alternative will depend on your starting point, destination and direction of travel. Check live navigation guidance before choosing a route, as surrounding roads may also experience congestion.
E311 connects Dubai with Sharjah and the northern emirates. Depending on your journey, it may offer an alternative to parts of E611.
However, it is not a direct replacement for every journey to DWC. Check your route and estimated travel time before diverting.
Al Khail Road serves several residential and commercial areas across Dubai and may be useful for some cross-city journeys.
Its suitability will depend on your starting point and destination. Motorists heading to DWC should check whether it offers a practical connection to their route.
Sheikh Zayed Road is one of Dubai’s main highways and may be an option for some journeys across the city.
However, reaching DWC from E11 may require additional connections and a longer drive. Check live navigation directions before setting off.
There is no single alternative route suitable for every motorist affected by the closures.
Before leaving:
Check live traffic conditions using a navigation app.
Compare journey times using E311, E44 and E11 where relevant.
Follow RTA diversion signs and traffic instructions.
Avoid last-minute lane changes and do not enter restricted sections.
Important: The RTA notice confirms the lane closures and tunnel shutdown but does not identify these highways as officially designated diversions. Follow official signage and current navigation guidance.
Passengers travelling to or from Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) should allow extra time, as the E611 lane closures and tunnel shutdown could affect road access during the restriction hours.
Consider public transport: Check RTA Metro and bus connections for part of your journey, allow extra time for transfers and plan your route in advance, as there is no direct Metro connection to DWC.
Leave earlier: Allow additional time for possible traffic delays.
Check the route: Review live traffic conditions before setting off.
Follow diversion signs: Use a suitable alternative route where necessary.
Check flight details: Confirm your flight status and your airline’s recommended airport arrival time.
Allow extra time for taxis: Congestion could affect taxi and ride-hailing journeys.
The announced road restrictions do not, by themselves, indicate any disruption to flight operations.
Public transport may be a practical option for commuters who want to avoid driving through the affected area.
Check Metro and bus routes to see whether they cover part of your journey.
Depending on your starting point, consider combining public transport with a taxi for the final leg.
Check the latest service information and allow sufficient time for transfers.
Do not assume there is a direct Metro or bus connection to every part of DWC. Check your route before travelling.
The closures will allow autonomous taxi companies to conduct highway testing as Dubai expands its driverless transport network.
The tests form part of the emirate’s wider push towards smart mobility and the commercial deployment of autonomous vehicles. Dubai has already launched commercial autonomous taxi services in areas including Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah, with vehicles available through Uber and the Apollo Go app.
The latest testing is another step towards integrating driverless vehicles into real-world traffic conditions.
Dubai is expanding its driverless taxi services as part of the Dubai Self-Driving Transport Strategy, moving from testing towards commercial passenger journeys.
Locations: Commercial services are operating in Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah.
Operators: Apollo Go and WeRide are part of the rollout, with support from local transport partners.
How to book: WeRide taxis are available through Uber, while Apollo Go rides can be booked through its own app.
Fleet expansion: The initial rollout includes 100 autonomous taxis, with plans to expand in stages as demand grows.
Other partners: Pony.ai is also involved in the RTA’s wider autonomous mobility programme.
The UAE is also working towards broader use of autonomous vehicles, including taxis and delivery vans.
Figures released by the RTA in August 2026 show the progress of Dubai’s driverless taxi services:
More than 4 million kilometres travelled since launch.
7,613 passenger trips completed.
144 vehicles in the fleet, including 48 in active operation.
Around 50 trips a day completed.
97% customer satisfaction, according to the RTA.
Dubai aims to make 25% of all transport trips autonomous by 2030.
Robotaxis are being integrated into the emirate’s wider transport network as demand for public transport, taxis and shared mobility grows.
RTA figures released in August showed that public transport, shared mobility and taxis carried 348 million riders in the first half of 2026, averaging 1.9 million a day.
The latest highway testing near Al Maktoum International Airport supports Dubai’s plans to expand autonomous transport.
However, the RTA has not confirmed when commercial robotaxi services will launch around the airport.
The E611 lane closures and Al Maktoum International Airport Tunnel shutdown will remain in effect daily from 9am to 4pm until Saturday, October 31.
If you commute along Emirates Road or are travelling to DWC, check live traffic updates, allow extra time and follow official diversion signs. Consider public transport for part of your journey where practical.
The closures are temporary, but planning ahead could help commuters and airport passengers avoid unnecessary delays.
With inputs from WAM