Dh2 billion airport extension comes as more Dubai apartment buyers turn to mortgages
Dubai: For residents weighing a home in Dubai South, the daily journey to work could become a different calculation. A newly approved Metro connection to Al Maktoum International Airport City adds a public transport option to an area already attracting property buyers, businesses and developers.
The Dh2 billion extension will add two stations along a three-kilometre route, linking Route 2020 to the airport’s West Terminal. Services are scheduled to begin in 2031, according to the Dubai Government Media Office.
For homebuyers and tenants, the potential benefit extends beyond airport trips. Joseph Salem, Partner and Middle East Lead for the Travel, Transportation and Hospitality practice at Arthur D. Little, expects the connection to support people living and working around the aviation hub while improving access to the wider city.
“Dubai South is set to become home to over a million people living and working around the airport, and a direct metro link will connect that workforce and community to the rest of the city reliably and affordably,” Salem said.
Al Maktoum International Airport, known as DWC, sits within the wider airport city development in Dubai South. It is separate from Dubai International, or DXB; Dubai Airports operates both airports.
The extension will connect with the airport express line and Etihad Rail’s high-speed rail network. The government says it will make travel easier for passengers, airport staff and visitors, improve traffic flow on surrounding roads and ease access to urban centres across Dubai.
That could broaden the district’s appeal to residents whose housing decisions depend on reaching workplaces elsewhere in the city. The announcement does not identify the two station locations or provide journey times, which will help determine how useful the connection becomes for individual residential communities.
Vivek Bhavsar, Director of Consulting at JLL MENA, previously identified communities receiving their first Metro connection as potential beneficiaries of Dubai’s rail expansion. “Areas gaining metro access for the first time will feel it most,” he said.
The transport decision comes after strong property activity in Dubai South earlier this year. A July report from W Capital Real Estate Brokerage said the district recorded 2,869 transactions worth Dh3.3 billion in June, with volumes increasing 111% and values rising 106% from May.
The brokerage attributed much of the activity to off-plan sales. Those figures predate the latest Metro approval and show that buyers were already committing to the district as airport and commercial infrastructure developed.
“Dubai South is increasingly becoming one of Dubai’s primary real estate growth engines. Major infrastructure projects, led by Al Maktoum International Airport, are reshaping investor priorities and attracting both developers and institutional capital to the area,” said Walid Al Zarooni, Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage.
The brokerage’s July report also said Dubai South had attracted 653 new companies over the preceding year, taking the number of operating businesses to more than 4,200. That business base forms part of its assessment of the district’s longer-term residential and commercial demand.
The announcement also arrives as more apartment buyers across Dubai use mortgages. Property Finder’s analysis of Dubai Land Department data showed that 34.7% of apartment sales involved a mortgage in October, up from 31% in September and 26.7% in August.
The average apartment mortgage fell to Dh1.77 million from Dh2.67 million a month earlier. Across the market, mortgage registrations rose 5.2% to 3,811, their third consecutive monthly increase, while total mortgage value declined 24.7% to Dh7.32 billion.
“Some will look at October’s 24.7% fall in mortgage value and see a weaker market. The more important number is that mortgages rose for a third month in a row. More people are buying, with smaller loans, so the market is getting broader,” said Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder.
These figures cover Dubai as a whole, rather than Dubai South. They provide context for a market in which households are making purchase decisions around borrowing and affordability while future infrastructure adds another consideration.
Tenants also remain a substantial part of housing demand. Rental enquiries accounted for 73% of Dubai leads on Property Finder in October, while asking rents on the platform rose for a second consecutive month after reaching their lowest level of the year in August.
For families considering a developing neighbourhood, access to schools, healthcare and everyday facilities matters alongside the commute. The Executive Council approved a separate Dh9.59 billion community services and facilities plan through 2040 at the same meeting.
The plan covers existing and planned residential communities and will roll out in phases, prioritising residential areas for UAE citizens. It includes education, healthcare, safety, security and sports facilities, alongside amenities for senior citizens and spaces for family activities.
The announcement does not allocate specific facilities or spending to Dubai South. Its stated aim is to distribute services efficiently and equitably as residential communities develop across the emirate.
A Dubai Land Department study approved at the meeting projects the development of 365,000 residential units by 2030. It puts residential occupancy across Dubai at 97%, without providing a separate figure for Dubai South.
For developers and businesses around DWC, Salem said the scheduled transport connection provides greater certainty when planning investment. He identified hospitality and logistics operators alongside property developers among those that could benefit.
“For investors, early transport certainty is one of the strongest signals a city can send. Knowing the metro will be in place before the airport opens gives developers, airlines, logistics players and hospitality operators the confidence to commit to the airport city,” he said.
Earlier assessments of Dubai’s Gold Line highlighted station proximity, building quality, purchase price and handover timing as factors likely to influence individual properties’ performance. Those assessments do not establish a price or rental forecast for the DWC extension.
For residents considering Dubai South, the new commitment is a scheduled rail connection to the airport city in 2031. The practical value for a particular home will become clearer with station locations, access arrangements and journey times.