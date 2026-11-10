Dubai Metro expansion: All you need to know

By 2030, the new policy targets an increase of Dh10 billion in the value of the real estate portfolio and growth of more than 35 per cent in the securities portfolio.

The study supports the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, which aims to double the sector’s contribution to the emirate’s GDP to Dh73 billion, increase real estate transaction volumes by 70 per cent and bring the market’s total transaction value to Dh1 trillion.

“The stability and prosperity of our community remain our priority. We approved a comprehensive plan to develop integrated public services and facilities that foster social cohesion. Our goal is for the people of Dubai to experience the benefits of the city’s growth in their everyday lives,” he noted.

“Al Maktoum International Airport City is one of our most significant strategic projects, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global aviation hub. The extension is part of an integrated transport system that matches the ambitions of this global project,” he said.

The project will also integrate Dubai Metro with the airport express line and Etihad Rail’s high-speed rail network, creating a major transport interchange that will make travel between the airport and other parts of Dubai easier and more convenient.

Dubai: Dubai Metro will be extended by three kilometres with two new stations to connect Al Maktoum International Airport City by 2031, under a Dh2 billion project approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.