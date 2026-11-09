From tomorrow (Nov 10, 2026), you'll be able to walk from the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station to the Coca-Cola Arena at City Walk with ease. A new 110-metre pedestrian bridge is opening - developed by Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate - making it easier than ever to attend concerts and other events at the arena.

The RTA has been steadily adding roadworks and bridges to its transport plans. By the end of 2025, the number of pedestrian bridges and tunnels in Dubai had risen to 178 from 26 in 2006. And the pedestrian fatality rate fell from 9.5 deaths per 100,000 population in 2007 to 0.22 in 2025.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.