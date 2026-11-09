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New bridge connecting Coca-Cola Arena and Dubai Mall Metro Station opens tomorrow, Nov 10, 2026

Dubai unveils 110-metre bridge to ease access to concerts and events at City Walk

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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New bridge connecting Coca-Cola Arena and Dubai Mall Metro Station opens tomorrow, Nov 10, 2026
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From tomorrow (Nov 10, 2026), you'll be able to walk from the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station to the Coca-Cola Arena at City Walk with ease. A new 110-metre pedestrian bridge is opening - developed by Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate - making it easier than ever to attend concerts and other events at the arena.

The bridge is part of the traffic improvement projects RTA is carrying out with Dubai Holding to improve infrastructure, strengthen connectivity between key areas and tourist and entertainment destinations, ease movement and enhance road safety.

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The expansion of pedestrian bridges and tunnels reflects RTA’s approach to achieving targets of the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy, which aims for zero road fatalities and to place Dubai among the world’s leading cities in road safety.

How many people can walk on the bridge at the same time?

The bridge will be able to allow the movement of about 10,000 people per hour - that's 59 per cent of the crowd capacity at a single event.

This will equal clearer roads and easier ways to get from the Metro station to the event and City Walk.

RTA is continuing to implement its five-year plan for 2026–2030, which includes the construction of 31 pedestrian bridges and tunnels at key locations across the emirate. It aims to improve road user safety, encourage sustainable mobility.

The RTA has been steadily adding roadworks and bridges to its transport plans. By the end of 2025, the number of pedestrian bridges and tunnels in Dubai had risen to 178 from 26 in 2006. And the pedestrian fatality rate fell from 9.5 deaths per 100,000 population in 2007 to 0.22 in 2025.

The new bridge is just in time for Dubai Fitness Challenge, which runs until Nov 29. Will you be walking this way?

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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