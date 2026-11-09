Dubai's Burj2Burj 2027 race gets a new route through the city's iconic landmarks

That rose to over 10,000 in 2025 and nearly 16,000 registered runners in 2026, when the race sold out. Last year's field came from 172 nationalities, with 30% of runners travelling from overseas, over 700 Emirati runners and nearly 40 per cent women. Organisers are seeing continued growth in 2027, with fast-selling entries consolidating Burj2Burj's position as one of the largest single-distance races in the Middle East.