Dubai's Burj2Burj 2027 race gets a new route through the city's iconic landmarks

Dubai's Burj2Burj unveils scenic new route for 2027 half-marathon
Dubai: Burj2Burj, Dubai's iconic half-marathon, has revealed a brand-new route for its fourth edition. Runners will start at Coca-Cola Arena against the backdrop of Downtown Dubai’s skyline.
The route will send them past the city’s world-famous skyscrapers before turning towards the coast, along Jumeirah Beach Road and to the finish line within sight of Burj Al Arab.
The 21.1km race, which starts at 6.30am, takes in Dubai’s most recognisable landmarks along the way, including Burj Khalifa, Museum of the Future, and Burj Al Arab, anchoring the event to its home city.
First held in 2024, Burj2Burj is a 21.1km half-marathon that takes runners through Dubai, from the city's skyline to the coast, finishing within sight of Burj Al Arab. Since its inaugural edition, the event has grown to become one of the largest single-distance races in the Middle East.
The brand-new route is part of a bigger Burj2Burj weekend that builds on previous editions, creating an immersive three-day experience for participants and spectators ahead of race day.
A three-day Burj2Burj Expo opens at Coca-Cola Arena on January 21, with a Mini Marathon for children aged three to 12 and a signing ceremony with a global-calibre elite field of the world’s top runners on January 23.
Burj2Burj is one of the fastest-growing races in the region. The first edition in 2024 drew almost 4,000 runners.
That rose to over 10,000 in 2025 and nearly 16,000 registered runners in 2026, when the race sold out. Last year's field came from 172 nationalities, with 30% of runners travelling from overseas, over 700 Emirati runners and nearly 40 per cent women. Organisers are seeing continued growth in 2027, with fast-selling entries consolidating Burj2Burj's position as one of the largest single-distance races in the Middle East.
Warrick Mac Nicol, Founder of Burj2Burj and CEO of Worlds Iconic Events, said: “Anyone who has run Burj2Burj will tell you about the moment you see Dubai’s iconic skyline for the first time. With this new route, we’ve built the whole race around that feeling while elevating the athletes’ experience.
Burj2Burj was built by runners, for runners. More than 15,000 people from 172 nationalities lined up with us last year, and a huge number of them were running their first half marathon. The best thing we can give runners is a course that feels like Dubai from the first step to the last.”
Burj2Burj holds World Athletics Gold Label status, and the course is fast and mostly flat. Runners start in corrals from 6.30am on 24 January, batched by expected finish time, with pacers in every batch, accurate split timing and various entertainment activations along the route. The race is delivered in conjunction with Dubai Police, who manage road closures, and the full course is covered by specialist event medical teams.
“Delivering Burj2Burj to a global standard would not be possible without Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, RTA, Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality,” said Mac Nicol.
For runners stepping up to the distance for the first time, a dedicated training programme is available, supported by a team of 21 Burj2Burj ambassadors from the UAE and around the world.
The race will be broadcast live on Burj2Burj’s own YouTube and across selected global broadcasters, taking Dubai's skyline to running audiences across the UAE, the GCC and beyond.
From January 21 to 23, the Burj2Burj Expo at Coca-Cola Arena brings runners, families, supporters and brands together under one roof.
Alongside bib and race-pack collection, the Expo hosts elite athlete appearances and signings, Clubhouse talks with coaches and experts, a curated retail experience, brand activations, photo opportunities and a dedicated kids' zone. The 2026 Expo welcomed over 20,000 visitors
The Mini Marathon takes place at the Burj2Burj Expo on Saturday 23 January at 8am, for children aged 3 to 12. It is an untimed one-kilometre distance and parents are welcome to run alongside, and every finisher receives a medal. The Mini Marathon is nearly at capacity.
Entries
The 2026 race sold out and entries for 2027 are capped.
The Last Minute Sale runs from November 2, 2026 to January 3, 2027 at Dh350, or until capacity is reached.
Every entry includes an event shirt, race bib with timing chip, on-route hydration and support, and a finisher medal. Runners must be 16 or older.