Luxury hotels to a much-loved mall, here's what's changing and when you can visit again
Dubai: Some of Dubai's most recognisable landmarks have temporarily closed their doors this year, but are preparing to reopen in 2027 following major renovations and upgrades.
From luxury hotels and an iconic city landmark to a popular community mall preparing to reopen nearly a decade after its closure, several familiar destinations are undergoing major makeovers and transformations.
Here are five iconic Dubai destinations expected to reopen in 2027, when they are due to welcome visitors again and what to expect.
One of Dubai's most photographed landmarks, the Museum of the Future, is preparing to reopen with an entirely new visitor experience. The museum, located on Sheikh Zayed Road, temporarily closed on September 1, 2026, to undergo a major transformation.
Rather than simply refreshing its existing displays, the museum is introducing new exhibitions, immersive experiences and interactive spaces. Its distinctive architectural exterior will remain unchanged.
Opened in 2022, the museum has become one of Dubai's most recognisable cultural attractions.
Dubai's famous sail-shaped hotel is undergoing its first major restoration since opening in 1999.
The Burj Al Arab temporarily closed in April 2026 for an 18-month restoration programme and is expected to welcome guests back in October 2027.
The project includes upgrades to the hotel's interiors, suites, restaurants and leisure facilities while preserving its distinctive character.
Standing 321 metres tall on its own artificial island, the Burj Al Arab has been a defining feature of Dubai's skyline for more than 25 years.
The world's first Armani hotel, located inside the Burj Khalifa, is also preparing for a major return.
The luxury property closed on April 1, 2026, for an extensive refurbishment covering its rooms, suites, restaurants, spa, fitness facilities, swimming pool and outdoor areas.
Its renovated ballroom and event spaces are scheduled to be unveiled in January 2027, ahead of the hotel's full reopening in March.
Opened in 2010, Armani Hotel Dubai was personally envisioned and designed by Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani.
Lamcy Plaza, once a popular family shopping destination in Oud Metha, is preparing to reopen under a new name: The Plaza. The mall originally opened in 1997 but has remained closed since a fire in March 2017.
The property is now under the asset management of Azure Properties, although details of its new shops, restaurants and facilities have yet to be announced.
For those who remember Lamcy Plaza's famous rope-climbing clown, there is still no confirmation of whether it will return.
The popular beachfront venue at Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina temporarily closed on June 21, 2026, for redevelopment.
A fixture of Dubai's social scene since 1995, Barasti is known for its beachfront atmosphere, live entertainment and large sporting screenings. Its transformation will introduce redesigned spaces, multiple zones and expanded dining options.
The venue is expected to reopen in 2027, although an exact date has not yet been announced.