Museum of the Future to shut temporarily from September 1, returning with 'new experiences' in 2027

Immersive space, science and tech displays make farewell week a timely indoor escape
Dubai: The last stretch of the summer holiday has arrived, and with it a deadline that has nothing to do with uniforms or stationery lists. Dubai's Museum of the Future is preparing to close its current galleries on September 1, and there are only five days left to walk through them.
The museum confirmed the move on its official website and Instagram account, telling followers that some moments are not meant to last forever, and that this is the final chance to be part of the current chapter before a new one begins. The closure marks the start of the most significant overhaul the landmark has undertaken since it opened. An entirely new generation of immersive experiences is due to debut in the first quarter of 2027, timed to coincide with the museum's fifth anniversary.
The timing lands neatly for families. Public schools across the UAE return on August 31, which leaves this week as the last unhurried stretch before homework, early alarms and the school run resume. It is also a point in the calendar when a fully air-conditioned day out has obvious appeal. The outdoor season is still weeks away, and an afternoon indoors is a considerably easier proposition than a park or a beach.
Most museums preserve. The Museum of the Future was designed to do close to the opposite. Rather than maintaining permanent displays, it is built to reinvent its exhibitions periodically so they keep pace with emerging technologies, scientific breakthroughs and the global challenges that shift from decade to decade.
That makes the coming closure less an interruption than the design working as intended. The existing galleries will be replaced with a new generation of interactive experiences, which the museum says will be shaped in part by ideas and suggestions submitted by people around the world. Visitors have had a hand in what comes next, but they will not see it until 2027.
The building itself is the first exhibit, and worth a few minutes before heading inside. The stainless steel exterior is wrapped in Arabic calligraphy drawn from the words of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and the windows are formed by the letters themselves. There are no columns and no conventional facade.
Inside, the journey runs from the top floor downwards. Visitors begin at a near future space station, where the focus falls on orbital research and humanity's expansion beyond Earth. Below that sits a digital reconstruction of the natural world, exploring biodiversity loss, ecosystem restoration and what it might take to repair what has been damaged. Further down, a space devoted to wellbeing and the senses offers a slower, quieter counterpoint, with less spectacle and more stillness.
The lower floors turn practical. Exhibits there examine how technology might reshape health, transport, energy and daily life, with hands on demonstrations rather than display cases. For younger visitors, a dedicated children's zone turns future thinking into structured play, aimed at the age group most likely to actually live in the world being described.
That last point is the argument for taking children this week specifically. There is a version of this outing that is simply a fun afternoon, and a version that quietly does some work before term starts. It is a walk through genetics, climate science, robotics and space exploration, delivered as experience rather than instruction. For a child heading into a school year that now includes a merged Artificial Intelligence and Technology subject, the overlap is useful.
The museum opens daily from 10am to 7pm. Tickets should be booked in advance through the official website, and demand is likely to climb sharply over the final few days as the closure approaches. Early morning slots are typically the quietest.
Sheikh Zayed Road access is straightforward, and the museum sits directly beside Emirates Towers metro station on the Red Line, which is a practical option given the parking pressure expected this week. Allow two to three hours to move through the full experience without rushing, longer if children are stopping at the interactive stations.