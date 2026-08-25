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RTA completes traffic upgrades at six school zones across Dubai

Dubai's RTA scheduled the works over summer to exploit lower traffic volumes

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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RTA completes traffic upgrades at six school zones across Dubai
RTA

Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed traffic improvement works at six school-zone locations, benefiting more than 10 schools across the emirate. The projects, carried out during the summer break, included a new road, additional parking, upgraded access points and traffic-calming measures designed to streamline the movement of teachers, school-bus drivers and parents while improving safety for road users around the schools.

The RTA said the works were scheduled during the summer holidays to take advantage of lower traffic volumes, allowing construction to progress with less disruption to road users.

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The six locations are Wadi Al Safa 4, Al Barsha, Umm Al Sheif, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Studio City and Al Sufouh.

New road eases access to Motor City schools

Among the projects was a new road connecting Al Qudra Road and Hessa Street through Dubai Motor City and Dubai Studio City. The route gives students, staff and parents more direct access to and from GEMS Metropole School – Motor City.

In Umm Al Sheif, the RTA added parking spaces for Horizon International School, doubling its capacity.

Access improvements at three more sites

The authority reworked the entrances and exits of the service road adjacent to the Al Barsha South schools complex.

At The International School of Choueifat – Dubai in Al Sufouh, the RTA carried out at-grade improvements around the school to smooth traffic flow.

Near GEMS Winchester School – Dubai in Wadi Al Safa 4, the authority upgraded the surrounding road and introduced new safety measures, including additions aimed at slowing vehicles near the school gates.

RTA calls on drivers to follow safety rules

The RTA urged school-bus drivers and parents to use designated pick-up and drop-off areas and avoid stopping or parking randomly, particularly in spaces reserved for People of Determination or emergency vehicles.

Drivers should also stop when school buses display warning signs or signals, stay alert to students moving around school areas, reduce their speed, and comply with posted traffic signs.

The authority said adherence to these measures would help maintain a safe, accident-free environment around Dubai's schools.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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