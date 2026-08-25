RTA completes traffic upgrades at six school zones across Dubai

The RTA said the works were scheduled during the summer holidays to take advantage of lower traffic volumes, allowing construction to progress with less disruption to road users.

Dubai : Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed traffic improvement works at six school-zone locations, benefiting more than 10 schools across the emirate. The projects, carried out during the summer break, included a new road, additional parking, upgraded access points and traffic-calming measures designed to streamline the movement of teachers, school-bus drivers and parents while improving safety for road users around the schools.

Among the projects was a new road connecting Al Qudra Road and Hessa Street through Dubai Motor City and Dubai Studio City. The route gives students, staff and parents more direct access to and from GEMS Metropole School – Motor City.

Near GEMS Winchester School – Dubai in Wadi Al Safa 4, the authority upgraded the surrounding road and introduced new safety measures, including additions aimed at slowing vehicles near the school gates.

At The International School of Choueifat – Dubai in Al Sufouh, the RTA carried out at-grade improvements around the school to smooth traffic flow.

Drivers should also stop when school buses display warning signs or signals, stay alert to students moving around school areas, reduce their speed, and comply with posted traffic signs.

The RTA urged school-bus drivers and parents to use designated pick-up and drop-off areas and avoid stopping or parking randomly, particularly in spaces reserved for People of Determination or emergency vehicles.

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