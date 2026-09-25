Drivers and supervisors receive safety training to prevent risks and accidents
Dubai: Dubai Police has trained 476 school bus drivers and supervisors in a series of road safety workshops aimed at strengthening student protection during daily journeys to and from school.
The awareness programme, organised by the traffic education department at Dubai Police’s General Department of Traffic, was held at Swiss International School in Al Jaddaf for employees of Maverick Bus Transport.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the initiative reached 289 school bus drivers and 187 supervisors as part of ongoing efforts to enhance safety standards across the school transport sector.
The workshops focused on student safety, the duties of drivers and supervisors, and practical measures to reduce road risks and traffic accidents.
During the sessions, drivers were reminded of the importance of complying with traffic laws and adhering to speed limits while transporting students.
Dubai Police urged drivers to maintain safe distances from other vehicles, avoid distractions — particularly the use of mobile phones while driving — and carry out thorough checks of their buses before every journey.
Drivers were also instructed to stop only at designated pick-up and drop-off points and not move the vehicle until all students are seated safely and the doors are securely closed.
Officials stressed the need for heightened vigilance while students are boarding and disembarking, describing these moments as among the most critical stages of a school journey.
The workshops highlighted the vital role played by school bus supervisors from the moment students board the vehicle until they arrive safely at their destination.
Supervisors were advised to organise the boarding and disembarking process, ensure students remain seated in their designated places, encourage the use of seat belts where available and prevent behaviour that could distract the driver or endanger passengers.
A key safety requirement discussed during the sessions was the need for supervisors to conduct a full inspection of the bus after every journey to ensure that no student has been left behind inside the vehicle.
Dubai Police also shared practical safety advice for students to help make school journeys safer.
Students were encouraged to wait for buses in safe areas away from traffic and approach the vehicle only after it has come to a complete stop.
They were advised to board and exit calmly through designated doors, remain seated while the bus is moving and avoid putting their heads, hands or other body parts outside windows.
The guidance also emphasised the importance of following instructions from bus drivers and supervisors at all times.
Students were warned not to cross directly in front of or behind a school bus without first ensuring that the road is clear and, where necessary, receiving assistance from an adult.
As part of the programme, participants were introduced to Dubai Police’s Road Safety Platform, which provides educational content on road behaviour, traffic risks and school transport safety.
Drivers and supervisors were encouraged to make use of the platform’s awareness materials to improve their understanding of road safety and adopt safer practices while transporting students.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan said Dubai Police will continue to deliver awareness campaigns, workshops and educational lectures for school bus drivers, supervisors and students.
He added that the force will also strengthen cooperation with educational institutions and school transport companies, stressing that safeguarding students during their daily journeys is a shared responsibility that requires the commitment of drivers, supervisors, schools, parents and transport operators.