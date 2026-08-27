Two-day workshop focuses on emergency evacuation and student safety
Sharjah: School bus drivers and supervisors have received safety and emergency response training as Sharjah Civil Defence steps up preparations for the new academic year.
The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has trained 1,200 school bus drivers and supervisors as part of its preparations for students returning to school.
The two-day prevention and safety workshop, held on August 26 and 27 at the Cultural Palace Theatre in Sharjah, brought together 700 drivers and 500 supervisors from schools across Sharjah city, the Eastern Region and the Central Region.
The initiative is part of the authority’s proactive efforts to strengthen safety and emergency preparedness in schools and on school buses.
Focus on emergency evacuation
The workshop highlighted the important role drivers and supervisors play in protecting students from the moment they board a bus until they reach their destination safely.
Training covered safe evacuation procedures, emergency response, keeping bus exits clear and ensuring students can leave the vehicle quickly and safely.
Participants were also briefed on measures to identify and reduce potential risks during school journeys and protect students in emergency situations.
The training covered responsibilities before, during and after every journey, with particular emphasis on checking the bus after each trip to ensure no student has been left behind.
Drivers and supervisors were urged to remain calm during emergencies, follow established procedures and ensure students exit the bus in an organised manner without actions that could delay the response.
Safety is a shared responsibility
Brigadier Jassim Mohammed bin Talai’a, Director-General of the Protection and Prevention Department at the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, said training school bus drivers and supervisors is a key part of the authority’s preparations for the new academic year.
He said their direct contact with students means they have an important role in taking the initial action when an emergency occurs.
“Raising preventive awareness among these groups contributes to faster and more effective responses and helps turn safety procedures into established daily practices,” he said.
bin Talai’a stressed that student safety is a shared responsibility that begins with prevention and advance preparation.
He said effective emergency response requires clear roles and coordination among all parties involved in education and school transportation.
The authority’s awareness programmes and workshops aim to equip staff with the knowledge required to make the right decisions during the first moments of an emergency, while promoting a culture that prioritises risk prevention and preparedness.
Schools undergo safety checks
The workshop is part of a wider programme of preventive and field measures being implemented by Sharjah Civil Defence ahead of students’ return to classrooms.
The preparations include strengthening the readiness of Civil Defence centres and field teams, as well as conducting inspections of schools in cooperation with the Sharjah Private Education Authority.
During the visits, teams check the readiness of fire alarm and firefighting systems, prevention and safety measures, emergency exits and evacuation routes.
The inspections are intended to ensure schools are adequately prepared to deal with emergencies and provide a safe environment for students and staff.
The initiative brings together Sharjah Civil Defence and its partners in the education and school transportation sectors to strengthen coordination and ensure a unified approach to student safety.
The authority said the cooperation reflects an integrated institutional partnership aimed at keeping the safety of the school community among the top priorities and ensuring a safer and more stable educational and transportation environment throughout the academic year.