The authority said the cooperation reflects an integrated institutional partnership aimed at keeping the safety of the school community among the top priorities and ensuring a safer and more stable educational and transportation environment throughout the academic year.

The authority’s awareness programmes and workshops aim to equip staff with the knowledge required to make the right decisions during the first moments of an emergency, while promoting a culture that prioritises risk prevention and preparedness.

The training covered responsibilities before, during and after every journey, with particular emphasis on checking the bus after each trip to ensure no student has been left behind.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.