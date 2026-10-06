Traffic is building steadily on E11 and parts of E311 as we head into evening rush hours
Dubai: The Tuesday evening commute is getting busy for motorists heading from Dubai towards Sharjah, although the latest Google Maps point to a fairly mixed picture rather than congestion across the entire road network.
The most obvious trouble spot is the E11 corridor into Sharjah, where some sections are seeing traffic slowing as drivers approach the border and continue into the city. For anyone heading towards central Sharjah, the last part of the journey is likely to be the most frustrating.
E311/Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road is busy in places too. The maps show patches of slow-moving traffic as the highway runs north towards Sharjah, although there are also substantial easy-traffic-flow sections, particularly farther south. Drivers could therefore find conditions changing quickly as they get closer to Sharjah.
There is better news on E611/Emirates Road. Most of the highway traffic is moving freely, with long green stretches seen on maps between Dubai and the Northern Emirates. It could be worth considering for drivers heading towards outer Sharjah, although the extra distance means it will not necessarily save time for people travelling to central neighbourhoods.
The roads farther east look considerably calmer. Routes towards Al Aweer, Al Bataeh, Al Dhaid, Maleiha and Al Madam are predominantly green, with only occasional slower sections. Conditions also appear relatively smooth for drivers continuing north beyond Sharjah.
Overall, E11 looks like the road most likely to test commuters' patience this evening, with parts of E311 also slowing. E611 appears to offer the clearest run for drivers who can make the longer route work.