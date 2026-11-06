Drivers urged to plan ahead as minor accidents add to Friday morning delays
Motorists in Dubai and Sharjah are facing traffic congestion on several major roads on Friday morning, with heavy delays reported around the Dubai–Sharjah border.
According to Google Maps, Al Ittihad Road (E11) is experiencing heavy traffic near Sahara Centre, with congestion extending towards Al Nahda and Al Qusais.
Damascus Street (D93) is also seeing slow-moving traffic near Madina Mall and through parts of Al Qusais Industrial Area. Beirut Street (D95) has red traffic stretches through the industrial area towards Muhaisnah.
Other areas experiencing heavy traffic include Al Mamzar Corniche, near Al Khan and Al Mamzar Beach, as well as connecting roads around Sharjah's Industrial Areas 10 and 15 and Muwaileh Commercial.
Traffic has also been reported in Jumeirah Village Triangle, around Al Barsha South Fifth, and Jebel Ali Industrial Third.
Minor accidents have been reported at several locations across Dubai and Sharjah, including:
Jebel Ali Industrial Second
Arjan
Jumeirah Village Circle
Sheikh Zayed Road near Al Barsha First
Sheikh Zayed Road towards Business Bay
Baghdad Street, Al Twar Fifth
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near Industrial Area 15
Al Twar Fifth
Industrial Area 11, Sharjah
Al Khabaisi, Deira
Motorists are advised to drive carefully, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and allow extra time for their journeys.