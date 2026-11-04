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Sharjah’s Al Dhaid Bridge set to open on November 15 as final works near completion

The 320-metre bridge features four lifts and viewing areas overlooking Al Dhaid Lake

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The 320-metre Al Dhaid Bridge is set to open to traffic on November 15. It features four lifts and dedicated viewing areas overlooking Al Dhaid Lake beneath the structure, combining improved mobility with recreational and architectural features.
The 320-metre Al Dhaid Bridge is set to open to traffic on November 15. It features four lifts and dedicated viewing areas overlooking Al Dhaid Lake beneath the structure, combining improved mobility with recreational and architectural features.
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Dubai: Sharjah’s Al Dhaid Bridge is set to open to traffic on November 15, with final construction works nearing completion on the 320-metre structure designed to improve traffic flow and connectivity in the emirate’s Central Region.

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), in cooperation with the Sharjah Initiatives Implementation Authority (Mubadara), is putting the finishing touches on the project ahead of its scheduled opening.

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The bridge is expected to enhance traffic movement and provide smoother connections between key routes in Al Dhaid, forming part of wider efforts to modernise the region’s road network and infrastructure, as announced during the Direct Line programme.

Viewers were also given a glimpse of the bridge's design and architectural features through images shown during the Direct Line programme on Sharjah Radio and Television

Beyond its transport function, the bridge features four lifts, balconies and dedicated viewing areas overlooking Al Dhaid Lake beneath the structure, combining improved mobility with recreational and architectural features.

The project is in line with the development vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to strengthen infrastructure, support urban development and improve quality of life across the emirate.

The authority said it continues to coordinate with relevant government entities to implement road development projects across Sharjah, focusing on improving road safety, traffic efficiency and connectivity to meet the needs of the emirate’s growing communities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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