The 320-metre bridge features four lifts and viewing areas overlooking Al Dhaid Lake
Dubai: Sharjah’s Al Dhaid Bridge is set to open to traffic on November 15, with final construction works nearing completion on the 320-metre structure designed to improve traffic flow and connectivity in the emirate’s Central Region.
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), in cooperation with the Sharjah Initiatives Implementation Authority (Mubadara), is putting the finishing touches on the project ahead of its scheduled opening.
The bridge is expected to enhance traffic movement and provide smoother connections between key routes in Al Dhaid, forming part of wider efforts to modernise the region’s road network and infrastructure, as announced during the Direct Line programme.
Viewers were also given a glimpse of the bridge's design and architectural features through images shown during the Direct Line programme on Sharjah Radio and Television
Beyond its transport function, the bridge features four lifts, balconies and dedicated viewing areas overlooking Al Dhaid Lake beneath the structure, combining improved mobility with recreational and architectural features.
The project is in line with the development vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to strengthen infrastructure, support urban development and improve quality of life across the emirate.
The authority said it continues to coordinate with relevant government entities to implement road development projects across Sharjah, focusing on improving road safety, traffic efficiency and connectivity to meet the needs of the emirate’s growing communities.