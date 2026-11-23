Congestion was also reported on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road near the Ministry of Health and Prevention in Muhaisnah 2, Dubai, and near the National Paints headquarters in Sharjah.

Motorists who slow down or stop to watch an accident could face a Dh1,000 fine and black points on their driving records, depending on the applicable traffic violation.

The practice can distract drivers, disrupt traffic flow and increase the risk of secondary accidents as other motorists brake suddenly or attempt to manoeuvre around slow-moving vehicles.

Police authorities across the UAE have warned drivers against stopping or reducing speed unnecessarily to look at accident scenes, including incidents on the opposite side of the road.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.