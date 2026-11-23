Slow-moving traffic was also reported on several major roads in Dubai and Sharjah
Dubai: Motorists faced heavy traffic on Dubai-Al Ain Road towards Al Ain following an accident near Avenue Mall in Nad Al Sheba, according to real-time Google Maps traffic data.
Slow-moving traffic was also reported on several major roads in Dubai and Sharjah, affecting motorists travelling during the morning commute.
On Al Ittihad Road, Dubai-bound traffic was slow between Al Mulla Plaza and Al Taawun Bridge.
Congestion was also reported on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road near the Ministry of Health and Prevention in Muhaisnah 2, Dubai, and near the National Paints headquarters in Sharjah.
The traffic disruption highlights the risks of motorists slowing down to watch road accidents, a practice known as 'rubbernecking'.
Police authorities across the UAE have warned drivers against stopping or reducing speed unnecessarily to look at accident scenes, including incidents on the opposite side of the road.
The practice can distract drivers, disrupt traffic flow and increase the risk of secondary accidents as other motorists brake suddenly or attempt to manoeuvre around slow-moving vehicles.
Motorists who slow down or stop to watch an accident could face a Dh1,000 fine and black points on their driving records, depending on the applicable traffic violation.
Drivers are advised to remain focused on the road, maintain a safe distance and avoid obstructing emergency and recovery vehicles attending accident scenes.