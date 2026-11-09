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Two injured as mobile phone distraction triggers four-vehicle crash in Dubai

Dubai Police warn motorists against using phones behind the wheel

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Distracted driving puts yours and others' lives in danger, warn authorities
Distracted driving puts yours and others' lives in danger, warn authorities
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Two people sustained minor injuries after a driver distracted by a mobile phone caused a four-vehicle collision on Dubai–Al Ain Road, prompting Dubai Police to renew warnings against using phones while driving.

Preliminary investigations found that the driver lost concentration while using a mobile phone, leading to the crash involving four vehicles. The two injured people received medical attention at the scene.

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Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said mobile phone use behind the wheel was among the most dangerous driving behaviours, as it compromises concentration, reduces awareness and delays a driver's reaction to sudden situations.

Even a few seconds of distraction can be enough to cause a serious accident, potentially resulting in injuries, loss of life and material damage, he warned.

Keep phones away while driving

Brigadier bin Suwaidan urged motorists not to make calls, read messages or browse applications while driving. He also warned against other distracting activities, including eating and handling electronic devices behind the wheel.

Drivers should remain alert to surrounding traffic and pedestrian movements, pay attention to traffic signals and road signs, and maintain sufficient distance from vehicles ahead to avoid collisions if traffic suddenly comes to a stop.

He also urged motorists to anticipate possible mistakes by other road users and remain prepared to respond calmly to emergencies.

Anyone who needs to make a call or read a message should pull over and stop in a safe place before using their phone, he advised.

Police renew road safety campaign

Dubai Police continue to run traffic awareness campaigns to educate motorists and discourage dangerous driving practices that contribute to road accidents.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan called on drivers to comply with traffic laws and regulations, stressing the importance of keeping their full attention on the road to protect themselves and other road users.

He urged motorists to make safe driving a priority, warning that a moment's distraction could have serious consequences.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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