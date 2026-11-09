Two injured as mobile phone distraction triggers four-vehicle crash in Dubai

Dubai Police warn motorists against using phones behind the wheel
Two people sustained minor injuries after a driver distracted by a mobile phone caused a four-vehicle collision on Dubai–Al Ain Road, prompting Dubai Police to renew warnings against using phones while driving.
Preliminary investigations found that the driver lost concentration while using a mobile phone, leading to the crash involving four vehicles. The two injured people received medical attention at the scene.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said mobile phone use behind the wheel was among the most dangerous driving behaviours, as it compromises concentration, reduces awareness and delays a driver's reaction to sudden situations.
Even a few seconds of distraction can be enough to cause a serious accident, potentially resulting in injuries, loss of life and material damage, he warned.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan urged motorists not to make calls, read messages or browse applications while driving. He also warned against other distracting activities, including eating and handling electronic devices behind the wheel.
Drivers should remain alert to surrounding traffic and pedestrian movements, pay attention to traffic signals and road signs, and maintain sufficient distance from vehicles ahead to avoid collisions if traffic suddenly comes to a stop.
He also urged motorists to anticipate possible mistakes by other road users and remain prepared to respond calmly to emergencies.
Anyone who needs to make a call or read a message should pull over and stop in a safe place before using their phone, he advised.
Dubai Police continue to run traffic awareness campaigns to educate motorists and discourage dangerous driving practices that contribute to road accidents.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan called on drivers to comply with traffic laws and regulations, stressing the importance of keeping their full attention on the road to protect themselves and other road users.
He urged motorists to make safe driving a priority, warning that a moment's distraction could have serious consequences.