UAE authorities use social media alerts, videos to curb risky driving behaviour
Being distracted while driving puts you, the passengers in your car, and your fellow road users at risk. In order to dissuade people from undertaking dangerous practises that can cost focus, Fujairah Police put out a warning on social media. It also reminded people that if one is found driving in a distracted manner, they will be fined Dh800 and get 4 black traffic points. (Twenty-four black points within a 12-month period in the UAE will result in the suspension of your driving license.)
The poster on X (formerly Twitter) addresses drivers directly. It says: “Being distracted from the road while driving by using a mobile phone or in any other way is considered a violation.”
After pointing out the penalties of such a violation, it adds: “Focus on the road… for your safety and the safety of others.”
The UAE’s police departments often take to social media to remind people about road hygiene and the rules and regulations that are in place to keep them safe.
Often, these warnings are accompanied by video proof of rule-flouting repercussions.
The idea isn’t to scare people but to have them understand the importance of the regulations that are employed and how by following simple guidelines one can ensure road user safety.