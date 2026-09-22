Being distracted while driving puts you, the passengers in your car, and your fellow road users at risk. In order to dissuade people from undertaking dangerous practises that can cost focus, Fujairah Police put out a warning on social media. It also reminded people that if one is found driving in a distracted manner, they will be fined Dh800 and get 4 black traffic points. (Twenty-four black points within a 12-month period in the UAE will result in the suspension of your driving license.)

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.