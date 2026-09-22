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Dh800 fine and four black points: Fujairah Police warn UAE motorists against distracted driving

UAE authorities use social media alerts, videos to curb risky driving behaviour

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Using phones while driving is illegal in most countries. Offenders in the UAE are fined Dh800 and are docked four black points.
Using phones while driving is illegal in most countries. Offenders in the UAE are fined Dh800 and are docked four black points.
Pixabay

Being distracted while driving puts you, the passengers in your car, and your fellow road users at risk. In order to dissuade people from undertaking dangerous practises that can  cost focus, Fujairah Police put out a warning on social media. It also reminded people that if one is found driving in a distracted manner, they will be fined Dh800 and get 4 black traffic points. (Twenty-four black points within a 12-month period in the UAE will result in the suspension of your driving license.)

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The poster on X (formerly Twitter) addresses drivers directly. It says: “Being distracted from the road while driving by using a mobile phone or in any other way is considered a violation.”

After pointing out the penalties of such a violation, it adds: “Focus on the road… for your safety and the safety of others.”

The UAE’s police departments often take to social media to remind people about road hygiene and the rules and regulations that are in place to keep them safe.

Often, these warnings are accompanied by video proof of rule-flouting repercussions.

The idea isn’t to scare people but to have them understand the importance of the regulations that are employed and how by following simple guidelines one can ensure road user safety.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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