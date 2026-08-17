Annual ‘Day Without Accidents’ lets safe drivers erase four UAE black points
Dubai: UAE motorists can register from August 17 for an annual road-safety campaign that offers eligible drivers the chance to have four black points removed from their driving record.
The Ministry of Interior’s 'Day Without Accidents' campaign will take place on August 31, coinciding with the start of the new school year.
Organised by the Federal Traffic Council in co-ordination with police forces across the UAE, the initiative aims to encourage safer driving, particularly as roads around schools become busier.
Registration opens on August 17, 2026, through a link published on the Ministry of Interior’s official social media account, @MOIUAE.
Motorists can scan the QR code on the campaign’s Instagram post and log in using UAE Pass.
To participate, drivers must:
Agree to the campaign’s safety commitments.
Sign the campaign pledge.
Follow the initiative’s terms and conditions.
Drive safely and avoid traffic violations.
After clicking “I agree”, participants will receive a certificate of participation by email. The certificate will be sent to the email address linked to their UAE Pass.
Drivers who meet the campaign’s conditions can have four black points cancelled from their record.
The required safe-driving commitments include:
Maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles.
Giving way to pedestrians.
Wearing a seat belt.
Following speed limits.
Avoiding distracted driving and mobile-phone use.
Giving priority to emergency vehicles.
Staying within designated lanes.
Ensuring the vehicle is roadworthy before driving.
August 31 coincides with the start of the new school year, when traffic is expected to increase around schools and residential areas.
Motorists are being urged to drive patiently, follow speed limits and pay particular attention to children, pedestrians, school buses and other road users. The wider aim is to encourage drivers to adopt the safety practices promoted by the campaign throughout the year, rather than only on August 31.
Black points are penalties added to a driver’s licence for certain traffic violations.
While some offences may result in a fine only, more serious violations can lead to black points being added to a motorist’s record.
A driver can accumulate between four and 24 black points. If a motorist commits another violation after reaching 24 points, the case can be referred to the UAE courts, where the driving licence may be confiscated or suspended.
For drivers who already have black points, the Day Without Accidents campaign provides an opportunity to remove four points by participating and meeting the initiative’s requirements.
According to UAE traffic regulations, the following violations carry a penalty of four black points:
Heavy vehicle prohibited entry (applicable to trucks and heavy vehicles).
Failure to abide by loading or unloading regulations in designated areas.
Driving against traffic.
Driving an unlicensed vehicle.
Driving a vehicle with an expired driving licence.
Driving a vehicle with expired registration.
Driving below the minimum speed set for the road (if any).
Sudden swerving.
Reversing dangerously.
Using a handheld mobile phone while driving.
Any other distractions.
Failure to follow traffic policeman instructions.
Driver failing to fasten seatbelt.
Passenger failing to fasten seatbelt.
Failure to maintain a safe distance.
Entering a road without ensuring it is clear.
Taxis stopping in undesignated pickup areas.
Using a vehicle for undesignated purposes.
Transporting passengers in a vehicle not licensed for this purpose.
Exceeding the passenger limit in a passenger transport vehicle.
Motorcyclist failing to wear a helmet.
Expired tires.
Participating in a motorcade without permission, except in permitted cases.
Absence of rear or side lights on trailers.
Poor condition of rear or side lights on trailers.
Turning from undesignated areas.
Turning the wrong way.
Loading a light vehicle in a manner that poses danger to others.
Carrying a load or protruding load from a light vehicle without permission.
Driving at night without lights.
Driving in foggy weather without lights.
Driving in foggy weather in violation of instructions from concerned authorities.
Using the horn or car sound system in a disturbing way.