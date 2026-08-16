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UAE motorists offered four-point reduction for accident-free driving

Registration opens August 17 ahead of the UAE’s ‘Day Without Accidents’ on August 31

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The Ministry of Interior said its “Day Without Accidents” campaign will take place on August 31, coinciding with the start of the new school year.
The Ministry of Interior said its “Day Without Accidents” campaign will take place on August 31, coinciding with the start of the new school year.

Dubai: UAE motorists will be able to register from Monday, August 17, for an annual road-safety initiative that offers eligible drivers the removal of four traffic points if they pledge to follow traffic laws and meet the programme’s conditions.

The Ministry of Interior said its “Day Without Accidents” campaign will take place on August 31, coinciding with the start of the new school year.

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The initiative, organised by the Federal Traffic Council in co-ordination with police forces across the UAE, is intended to encourage safer driving at a time when roads around schools are expected to become significantly busier.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem Bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police and head of the initiative, said motorists wishing to take part must register through the link published on the Ministry of Interior’s social-media accounts under MOIUAE, sign the campaign pledge and comply with its approved requirements.

Drivers who meet the conditions will be eligible to have four traffic points deducted from their record, the ministry said. The incentive is designed to reward motorists who commit to avoiding traffic violations and adopting safer behaviour behind the wheel.

The campaign places particular emphasis on the first day of school, when increased traffic is expected around educational areas. Parents and motorists are being urged to drive patiently, obey speed limits near schools and give particular attention to children, pedestrians and other road users.

Safety guidance issued as part of the campaign includes checking that vehicles are roadworthy before setting off, avoiding mobile-phone use while driving, remaining within designated lanes, maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles and giving pedestrians priority at crossings.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan said participation and compliance in previous editions had demonstrated growing awareness among road users. He urged motorists to make August 31 a model for responsible driving, adding that the wider objective was to turn the habits promoted by the campaign into everyday behaviour rather than limiting them to a single accident-free day.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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