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Dubai Police offer free vehicle inspections at ENOC AutoPro centres

Dubai motorists can get free tyre, oil, coolant and safety checks at ENOC AutoPro centres

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Dubai Police urged drivers to take advantage of the free comprehensive inspections, which are available from August 10 to 23.
Dubai Police urged drivers to take advantage of the free comprehensive inspections, which are available from August 10 to 23.
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Dubai: Motorists in Dubai can have their vehicles inspected free of charge at AutoPro centres across ENOC petrol stations until August 23, as part of a road safety campaign by Dubai Police.

Dubai Police urged drivers to take advantage of the free comprehensive inspections, which are available from August 10 to 23 under its “On The Go” initiative, organised in collaboration with AutoPro.

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“Before you hit the road, make sure your vehicle is road-ready,” Dubai Police said in a social media post promoting the campaign.

The inspection covers four key areas: tyres, engine oil, engine coolant and essential vehicle safety systems.

Motorists can access the service by visiting any ENOC petrol station with an AutoPro centre during the campaign period, with no charge for the inspection.

Dubai Police said checking a vehicle’s condition before setting out was an important part of safe driving, with tyres, fluid levels and essential safety systems among the areas that can affect a vehicle’s performance and safety on the road.

The campaign comes during August, when high summer temperatures can place additional strain on vehicles and make routine checks particularly important.

The free inspections will remain available through Sunday, August 23.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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