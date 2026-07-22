GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

RAK Police relocate Traffic Violations Branch today

Motorists advised to visit ENOC Registration Village as police conduct an exercise

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
RAK Police relocate Traffic Violations Branch today

Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced the temporary relocation of the Traffic Violations Branch to the ENOC registration village today while police conduct an exercise.

The branch, which operates under the Traffic Investigations and Control Section at the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre, began operating from the new location at 10am on Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Motorists can continue to access services, including traffic fine inquiries, violation settlements and related procedures, at the ENOC registration village. For enquiries, customers can call 07 205 3722.

RAK Police thanked the public for their cooperation and urged residents to follow @rakpoliceghq for updates.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

RAK Police Air Wing crews during an aerial mission supporting public safety.

RAK Police Air Wing flies 51 missions in six months

2m read
RAK Central on Al Marjan Island.

RAK real estate gets 25,600-home boost

3m read
Jaipur National University extends legacy to UAE

Jaipur National University extends legacy to UAE

2m read
UWL RAK Job Fair 2026 witnessed the participation of 22 companies and over 200 students, creating a vibrant platform for recruitment, networking, and career advancement. The event was successfully organised and received an excellent response from both employers and students.

Explore global education excellence at UWL RAK

1m read