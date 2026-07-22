RAK Police relocate Traffic Violations Branch today

Motorists advised to visit ENOC Registration Village as police conduct an exercise
Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced the temporary relocation of the Traffic Violations Branch to the ENOC registration village today while police conduct an exercise.
The branch, which operates under the Traffic Investigations and Control Section at the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre, began operating from the new location at 10am on Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Motorists can continue to access services, including traffic fine inquiries, violation settlements and related procedures, at the ENOC registration village. For enquiries, customers can call 07 205 3722.
RAK Police thanked the public for their cooperation and urged residents to follow @rakpoliceghq for updates.