Search and rescue, government support and training flights boost emergency readiness
Ras Al Khaimah : The Air Wing Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police carried out 51 aerial missions during the first half of 2026, underscoring its role in strengthening emergency response capabilities, supporting security operations and enhancing public safety across the emirate.
The missions included search and rescue operations, support for government entities, training patrols and a range of other operational assignments.
Lieutenant Colonel Pilot Abdullah Ali Al Shehi, Head of the Air Wing Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the missions reflect the department’s commitment to ensuring rapid response and maintaining the highest standards of community safety and security.
He said the Air Wing continues to maintain a high level of operational readiness and constant preparedness to carry out assigned duties with professionalism and efficiency. The missions are conducted under the supervision of highly trained flight crews, including experienced pilots and navigators with the expertise required to handle a variety of operational scenarios.
Al Shehi stressed the importance of continuous training programmes undertaken by Air Wing personnel, noting that regular exercises help ensure swift intervention during emergencies, effective execution of assigned tasks and prompt response to reports and incidents.
He added that the training also contributes to improving the quality of services provided to the public and reinforces the Air Wing’s ability to support police and security operations throughout the emirate.
Highlighting the department’s role in supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s policing and security efforts, Al Shehi said the Air Wing remains a key component of the emirate’s emergency response and public safety system.
He also urged residents and visitors heading to mountainous areas to exercise caution, particularly amid the significant rise in temperatures and humidity levels during the summer months.
Al Shehi advised outdoor enthusiasts to carry sufficient drinking water and avoid venturing into rugged and hazardous terrain that could endanger their safety.
He called on the public to adhere to all safety instructions and precautionary measures, stressing that following official guidance remains the best safeguard against accidents and potential risks.