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RAK Police Air Wing completes 51 missions in first half of 2026

Search and rescue, government support and training flights boost emergency readiness

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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RAK Police Air Wing crews during an aerial mission supporting public safety.
RAK Police Air Wing crews during an aerial mission supporting public safety.
Ras Al Khaimah Police

 Ras Al Khaimah : The Air Wing Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police carried out 51 aerial missions during the first half of 2026, underscoring its role in strengthening emergency response capabilities, supporting security operations and enhancing public safety across the emirate.

The missions included search and rescue operations, support for government entities, training patrols and a range of other operational assignments.

Lieutenant Colonel Pilot Abdullah Ali Al Shehi, Head of the Air Wing Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the missions reflect the department’s commitment to ensuring rapid response and maintaining the highest standards of community safety and security.

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He said the Air Wing continues to maintain a high level of operational readiness and constant preparedness to carry out assigned duties with professionalism and efficiency. The missions are conducted under the supervision of highly trained flight crews, including experienced pilots and navigators with the expertise required to handle a variety of operational scenarios.

Al Shehi stressed the importance of continuous training programmes undertaken by Air Wing personnel, noting that regular exercises help ensure swift intervention during emergencies, effective execution of assigned tasks and prompt response to reports and incidents.

He added that the training also contributes to improving the quality of services provided to the public and reinforces the Air Wing’s ability to support police and security operations throughout the emirate.

Highlighting the department’s role in supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s policing and security efforts, Al Shehi said the Air Wing remains a key component of the emirate’s emergency response and public safety system.

He also urged residents and visitors heading to mountainous areas to exercise caution, particularly amid the significant rise in temperatures and humidity levels during the summer months.

Al Shehi advised outdoor enthusiasts to carry sufficient drinking water and avoid venturing into rugged and hazardous terrain that could endanger their safety.

He called on the public to adhere to all safety instructions and precautionary measures, stressing that following official guidance remains the best safeguard against accidents and potential risks.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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