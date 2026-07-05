Emirati boy, 7, dies in Tunisia road accident during family holiday

Jassim Mohammed Abdullah Ali Zaid Al Shehi, from Ghalilah in Ras Al Khaimah, died on Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in Tunisia's Manouba Governorate. The child succumbed to his injuries about an hour after arriving at hospital, according to his father.

The family had travelled to Tunisia for what was meant to be a long-awaited summer reunion. For the children's mother, it was her first trip home in nearly five years , a chance to reconnect with loved ones and spend time with relatives she had not seen for years.

According to information provided by his wife and witnesses at the scene, Jassim had walked to a nearby grocery store when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman. The boy's father said that the woman was taken into custody for 21 days in accordance with the applicable legal procedures.

In the aftermath of the accident, the mother's family in Tunisia asked Al Shehi to issue a legal power of attorney to enable them to follow up on official procedures and legal matters related to the case.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.