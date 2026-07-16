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UAE appoints Dr Jassim Al Marzooqi as Director-General of the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence

Decorated Civil Defence leader has been appointed Director-General under a federal decree

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Major General Dr. Jassim Mohammed Hassan Al Marzooqi
Major General Dr. Jassim Mohammed Hassan Al Marzooqi

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree transferring Major General Dr. Jassim Mohammed Hassan Al Marzooqi from the Ministry of Interior and appointing him as the Director-General of the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence, with the rank of Ministry Undersecretary.

Major General Dr. Jassim Mohammed Al Marzouqi has served as Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior since 2015. He has also served as Deputy Director-General of Human Resources at Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters from 2006 to 2015, and held several leadership positions within Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, including human resources, training, and forensic laboratories.

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He has received several medals and awards, including the Knight's Medal from the International Civil Defence Organisation in Geneva, the Distinguished Leadership Award from the International Fire Protection Association, and the Security Cooperation Medal.

Dr. Al Marzooqi holds a PhD in Human Resources Science from the University of the West of England, Bristol, UK, and a Master's degree in Analytical Chemistry from the American University in Washington, DC.

He oversaw the launch of several national projects and systems in related to early warning and fire prevention, and took part in the establishment of several academies, specialized laboratories, and training programmes.

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