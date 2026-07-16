Dr Ahmed Al Shuaibi named Undersecretary of higher education ministry

UAE President issues Federal Decree naming education leader to key government post
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Dr Ahmed Sultan Nasser Al Shuaibi as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.
Dr Al Shuaibi brings extensive experience in higher education, academic leadership and talent development. Before his appointment, he served as Executive Director of the Higher Education and Talent Development sectors at the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).
He has also held the position of Vice President for Academic Affairs at Khalifa University and has taught several engineering disciplines at universities across the UAE. Throughout his career, he has led initiatives focused on academic pathways, student guidance and professional development.
Dr Al Shuaibi earned a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Colorado in 2008 and an MBA from the University of Strathclyde. He has also published several research papers in science and engineering, contributing to academic research in his field.