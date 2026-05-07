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RAK Police launch ‘Cross Safely’ drive

Traffic deaths fall 12.6 per cent as RAK unveils smart patrol systems during Traffic Week

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Brigadier Jamal Al Tair launches the ‘Cross Safely’ campaign in Ras Al Khaimah
Brigadier Jamal Al Tair launches the ‘Cross Safely’ campaign in Ras Al Khaimah
RAK Police

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police has launched a major road safety awareness campaign titled “Cross Safely” as part of the Gulf Unified Traffic Week 2026, while announcing a significant decline in traffic fatalities and serious road accidents across the emirate.

The week-long campaign, organised by the UAE Ministry of Interior through the Federal Traffic Council in cooperation with police authorities and strategic partners across the country, runs from May 3 to 8 under the slogan “Cross Safely”.

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Officials revealed that traffic-related deaths in Ras Al Khaimah dropped by 12.6 per cent in 2025 compared to previous figures, while pedestrian run-over accidents decreased by 4.1 per cent and serious traffic accidents declined by 2.5 per cent.

The announcement was made during the official launch ceremony held at Manar Mall in the presence of Brigadier Jamal Ahmed Al Tair, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, senior police officials, traffic and patrol officers, strategic partners, representatives of government entities and members of the public.

Brigadier Jamal Al Tair inaugurated the campaign by urging motorists and pedestrians to strictly follow road safety regulations and use designated pedestrian crossings.

He stressed the importance of remaining fully attentive while crossing roads and advised pedestrians to ensure roads are clear before attempting to cross, especially near intersections and pedestrian crossings.

He said pedestrian safety and smooth traffic movement are shared community responsibilities that require cooperation from all members of society.

Brigadier Ahmed Saeed Al Mansoori, Director-General of Central Operations, said the Traffic and Patrols Department continues to implement integrated traffic safety strategies aimed at protecting pedestrians and enhancing road safety standards across the emirate.

He noted that the emirate’s advanced traffic system has contributed to positioning Ras Al Khaimah among the world’s safest cities.

As part of the latest traffic safety developments, Ras Al Khaimah Police also unveiled a state-of-the-art command and control room equipped with advanced smart technologies and directly linked to traffic patrol units across the emirate.

Officials additionally announced the launch of a mobile operations room designed to manage traffic and road emergencies with high precision and rapid response capabilities.

The Gulf Traffic Week activities also include a traffic awareness exhibition, educational programmes, public competitions and interactive awareness initiatives taking place during both morning and evening hours.

Traffic awareness videos are also being broadcast on electronic screens to strengthen public engagement and promote safer road behaviour among motorists and pedestrians.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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