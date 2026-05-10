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Ras Al Khaimah Police seize 170 motorcycles in safety crackdown

Authorities target reckless and unlicensed riders in emirate-wide traffic campaign

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Violators face motorcycle confiscation for 15 days in addition to a Dh2,000 fine.
Violators face motorcycle confiscation for 15 days in addition to a Dh2,000 fine.

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police has seized 170 motorcycles as part of a traffic enforcement and awareness campaign aimed at improving road safety and reducing dangerous riding violations across the emirate.

The campaign, launched by the Traffic and Patrols Department on April 10, focuses on educating motorcycle users about safety procedures while taking strict action against violators who pose a threat to other road users.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Saman Al Nuaimi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the confiscated motorcycles were unlicensed and their riders did not hold valid driving licences.

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He said specialised teams were deployed across major roads, internal streets and residential areas to track and impound violating motorcycles as part of efforts to curb serious traffic accidents.

Al Saman said the campaign targets reckless riders whose behaviour endangers both their own lives and the safety of others on the road.

He added that UAE traffic law imposes penalties on anyone operating an unlicensed motorcycle or electric bike, or riding in a manner that threatens road safety. Violators face motorcycle confiscation for 15 days in addition to a Dh2,000 fine.

The official noted that many of the riders stopped during the campaign lacked basic knowledge of traffic laws and road regulations, while several of the seized motorcycles failed to meet approved safety and security standards.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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