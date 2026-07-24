Domestic arrivals rose 47% as new hotels, Wynn and transport projects moved ahead
Dubai: More UAE residents chose Ras Al Khaimah for short breaks in the first half of 2026, helping the emirate welcome more than 670,000 visitors despite disruption to international travel across the region.
The visitor count was the emirate’s highest first-half performance on record, supported by a 47% year-on-year increase in domestic arrivals. May was also the strongest single month in Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism history.
Hotel room rates remained broadly in line with 2025, while the emirate continued to advance new resorts, transport links and large developments designed to attract more regional and international visitors.
“The destination remained resilient through a period that affected international travel across the region, and a record first half is testament to Ras Al Khaimah’s strength as a short-break destination," said Phillipa Harrison, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. "With new hotels opening and anchor developments advancing at pace, the emirate is entering its next phase of growth with real momentum.”
The RAK Moments domestic tourism campaign generated 224,000 hotel room nights and Dh104.4 million in room revenue during the second quarter.
The campaign brought an estimated 127,817 additional visitors to the emirate, representing a 67.1% increase from the same period last year.
RAKTDA promoted the campaign through partnerships with travel booking platforms including Wego, Expedia, Booking.com, Cleartrip, Almosafer and Yandex.
Domestic demand helped support the emirate’s hotel and tourism sector during a period when regional conflict affected international travel flows.
Ras Al Khaimah is scheduled to add two hotels during the second half of the year, expanding the range of coastal and mountain accommodation available to visitors.
Rotana Ras Al Khaimah The Mangroves is expected to open during the third quarter with 258 rooms at Al Qawasim Corniche.
The property will include one of the emirate’s largest pillar-free ballrooms, ten meeting rooms and an outdoor events area designed for conferences, weddings and social gatherings.
SAIJ Mountain Lodge by Mantis is scheduled to open on Jebel Jais during the fourth quarter.
The mountain lodge will offer activities including guided treks, organic farming, beekeeping, stargazing and wellness experiences.
Renovation work is also continuing at Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island, which is expected to reopen during the first quarter of 2027 with modernised rooms and refreshed interiors.
Rooms and suites in the main building at Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah are undergoing renovation, with completion expected during the fourth quarter of 2026. The property’s villas, selected restaurants and beachfront facilities remain open.
Construction of Wynn Al Marjan Island continues ahead of its planned opening in 2027, with the resort expected to expand Ras Al Khaimah’s appeal among international and premium leisure travellers.
The resort has announced a partnership with immersive theatre company Punchdrunk to create its first production in the Middle East and North Africa.
Guests will be able to choose between a seated performance and an immersive experience that allows them to move through areas behind the production.
Wynn has also announced several dining and entertainment concepts for the resort, which will contain 22 restaurants, lounges and bars.
The line-up includes a steakhouse by chef Alain Ducasse and the first international branch of Delilah, the supper club concept operating at Wynn Las Vegas.
Master developer Marjan is progressing several projects across the emirate, including the 85 million square foot Marjan Beach development.
The master-planned coastal destination is set to include eight neighbourhoods, 22,000 residential units and 12,000 hotel rooms.
RAK Central Square, the emirate’s first Grade A office development, had completed major structural works and reached 25% overall construction by June.
The five-building project is scheduled to open during the fourth quarter of 2027, with offices, retail outlets and restaurants planned within the wider RAK Central development.
Ras Al Khaimah’s gross domestic product reached $13 billion in 2025 following economic growth of 4.3%, according to the authority.
The emirate is seeking to attract 3.5 million visitors annually by 2030.
Work is continuing on a new VVIP terminal at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport through a partnership with Falcon Executive Aviation.
The terminal is expected to open in early 2027 and will serve private aviation and luxury travellers as new hotels and Wynn Al Marjan Island begin operations.
Duty Free Americas has also been appointed to manage the airport’s travel retail offering.
Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority is developing three transit stations to improve connections between city routes, intercity services and tourism destinations around Al Marjan Island.
Commercial autonomous shuttle services are expected to begin later in 2026 following an earlier pilot programme.
Skyports is targeting the start of air taxi operations from 2027, with Al Marjan Island planned as the first location in a network connecting Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai.
A cooperation agreement between RAKTA and the Dubai Maritime Authority will also seek to make it easier for yachts and leisure boats to move between the two emirates.
Visitors can use RAKTA’s Sayr platform to plan journeys, make bookings and pay for services across the transport network.
Ras Al Khaimah is also preparing to introduce an astronaut training programme during the second half of 2026 through an agreement between Action Flight Aviation and BLINC Space.
The programme will include G-force training through aerobatic flights, zero-gravity parabolic flights, advanced freefall and parachuting experiences.
The activities will be aimed at commercial spaceflight preparation and visitors seeking high-end adventure experiences.