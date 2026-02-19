“A nearly ninefold increase in real estate activity (real estate activity in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2017) reflects a market that has moved far beyond speculation," said Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developments in a latest report. “Buyers and investors today are looking for stability, infrastructure, and long-term value, and they’re finding that in Ras Al Khaimah.”

New launches have reinforced this momentum, with branded developments including Mondrian Beach Residences, Jacob & Co Residences and upcoming projects such as Janu Al Marjan Island, positioning the emirate firmly within the luxury segment. Rapid price growth in prime locations has widened the gap between sale prices and rental levels, though this imbalance is expected to ease gradually as new inventory enters the market.

“With major developers bringing branded residences such as Anantara Residences and ENTA MINA by RAK Properties, Fairmont Residences by Ardee Developments and Soto Grande by Ellington, coupled with infrastructure upgrades and iconic projects like the Wynn resort, the Emirate is attracting serious interest from global investors,” said Maxim Novikov, Head of the RAK branch at Metropolitan Premium Properties in a recent report . “We see this as just the beginning of RAK’s real estate growth story.”

The emirate now has more than 9,000 hotel keys, while the development pipeline for 2026 to 2030 includes over 9,500 additional keys, the majority of which are concentrated in the five-star category. Global hospitality operators, including Accor, Hilton, Aman Group, and Wynn Resorts, continue to expand their presence, reinforcing confidence in long-term tourism growth.

