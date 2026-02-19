GOLD/FOREX
RAK apartment prices jump to record Dh2,428 per sq ft

Apartments jump 32% while coastal hotspots drive record price gains

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
Overall values rose sharply during the year, with apartment prices increasing 32% year on year and villas rising 11%.
Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah’s residential market recorded exceptional growth in 2025, with prime apartment prices climbing to Dh2,428 per square foot, marking the highest level in the current property cycle. Strong capital appreciation across coastal destinations, including Al Marjan Island, Al Hamra and Mina Al Arab, drove the surge, while villa prices also strengthened to an average of Dh1,211 per square foot, supported by sustained demand in Al Hamra.

Overall values rose sharply during the year, with apartment prices increasing 32% year on year and villas rising 11%. Rental trends followed a similar trajectory: apartment rents climbed nearly 25% annually amid significant new supply in key communities, while villa rents remained broadly stable, with selective growth in prime waterfront areas such as Mina Al Arab.

“Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate market continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, supported by a combination of strong macroeconomic fundamentals, record levels of foreign investment, and a maturing property ecosystem,” said Matthew Green, Head of Research at CBRE MENA.

The emirate’s residential and hospitality sectors, in particular, have entered a new phase of growth driven by global brand partnerships, major tourism-led projects, and a deepening pool of international buyers.
Matthew Green Head of Research at CBRE MENA

Tourism projects fuel investor demand

The property upswing reflects broader economic momentum across the emirate, where rising investor confidence, steady employment growth and strong foreign investment continue to reshape the market landscape. Ras Al Khaimah has attracted record levels of greenfield foreign direct investment while expanding its economic base through major tourism and industrial projects.

Large-scale developments such as the $5.2 billion Wynn Al Marjan Island project have accelerated demand, while the emirate’s low inflation environment and business expansion, including the addition of more than 19,000 new companies to RAKEZ, have strengthened the underlying demand base for residential and mixed-use assets.

New launches have reinforced this momentum, with branded developments including Mondrian Beach Residences, Jacob & Co Residences and upcoming projects such as Janu Al Marjan Island, positioning the emirate firmly within the luxury segment. Rapid price growth in prime locations has widened the gap between sale prices and rental levels, though this imbalance is expected to ease gradually as new inventory enters the market.

“A nearly ninefold increase in real estate activity (real estate activity in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2017) reflects a market that has moved far beyond speculation," said Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developments in a latest report. “Buyers and investors today are looking for stability, infrastructure, and long-term value, and they’re finding that in Ras Al Khaimah.”

Hospitality sector records strong growth

Tourism continued to play a central role in driving real estate activity, with visitor arrivals reaching a record 1.36 million in 2025, evenly split between domestic and international travellers. Hotel performance indicators improved across the board, with occupancy rising 4.6 percentage points, average daily rates increasing 6.6%, and revenue per available room climbing 11.5%.

The emirate now has more than 9,000 hotel keys, while the development pipeline for 2026 to 2030 includes over 9,500 additional keys, the majority of which are concentrated in the five-star category. Global hospitality operators, including Accor, Hilton, Aman Group, and Wynn Resorts, continue to expand their presence, reinforcing confidence in long-term tourism growth.

“With major developers bringing branded residences such as Anantara Residences and ENTA MINA by RAK Properties, Fairmont Residences by Ardee Developments and Soto Grande by Ellington, coupled with infrastructure upgrades and iconic projects like the Wynn resort, the Emirate is attracting serious interest from global investors,” said Maxim Novikov, Head of the RAK branch at Metropolitan Premium Properties in a recent report. “We see this as just the beginning of RAK’s real estate growth story.”

Delivery cycles are expected to accelerate from 2027 onwards, a shift that will further strengthen Ras Al Khaimah’s position among the UAE’s fastest-growing real estate markets.

