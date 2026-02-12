RAK Ceramics has expanded its offering to match that shift, adding larger slab surfaces, marble and stone effect finishes and full bathroom solutions combining ceramics, faucets and cabinets. Acquisitions such as the Cookplay tableware brand and integration of German fittings company Kludi are part of a broader strategy to position the group as a lifestyle solutions provider rather than a traditional materials supplier.

RAK Ceramics' Group Chief Executive Abdallah Massaad said the shift became more visible after the pandemic. “We saw the last two years, especially after Covid, lot of movement and renovation,” he said, noting that buildings developed in the early 2000s are now reaching upgrade cycles. New construction remains active but refurbishment is becoming a second pillar of demand.

Input costs increased during the year but the company relied on technology and process improvements instead of broad price rises. Investments in automation, AI tools and manufacturing efficiency helped control expenses and protect margins. Massaad said increases for customers were minimal and in the UAE no price increases were implemented.

Logistics disruptions earlier in the year also tested operations, with shipping times to Europe stretching from one month to three during peak congestion. Production continued without interruption because of supply planning and sourcing flexibility. “We did not stop the production for one hour, because we don't have enough raw material,” he said.

International markets still account for most of the company’s sales, helping balance regional cycles. Massaad said global diversification has long been a core part of the business model. “Our business model built on resiliency, means we are selling more than 165 countries around the world,” he said. Performance varied by region, with gains in the UAE and Bangladesh offsetting weaker demand in Europe and India.

Massaad said market cycles are inevitable and diversification helps manage volatility. “You will not expect that the whole markets will do well. You have areas which does well areas with challenges. So it is our role how to manage it.”

Saudi Arabia remained a large but more competitive market, with revenue declining 17.7% due to oversupply from local producers. The company is adjusting its approach by focusing on higher margin projects and retail segments while building a new tiles facility in Yanbu scheduled for completion in 2027. Europe and India also saw declines because of weaker demand and cyclical slowdowns, while Bangladesh returned to growth.

