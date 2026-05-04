885 traffic accidents during the year involved drivers holding newly issued licences
Dubai: The UAE issued a total of 558,191 new driving licences in 2025, according to the Ministry of Interior, including 114,203 to women and 443,988 to men, highlighting continued growth in the country’s driver base.
Ministry data showed that 885 traffic accidents during the year involved drivers holding newly issued licences, out of a total of 6,014 accidents recorded nationwide.
A breakdown of causes points to a range of risk factors on the roads. Authorities recorded 36 accidents linked to driving without a licence, 19 incidents involving pedestrians crossing against traffic lights, and 71 cases of driving against the flow of traffic.
Other causes included tyre bursts (25 accidents), driver fatigue or drowsiness (20), and distraction caused by mobile phone use (8).
More broadly, 196 accidents were attributed to motorists running red lights, with a further 100 incidents involving failure to comply with directional arrows at signals.
Pedestrian-related risks were also evident, with 89 accidents resulting from failure to give priority at crossings. Distraction remained a leading factor, contributing to 931 accidents in total, while negligence and lack of attention were cited in 661 cases.
The figures come as the UAE marks the start of Gulf Traffic Week 2026 on Monday, part of a coordinated regional effort to enhance road safety and raise public awareness about adherence to traffic laws. The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to hold a press conference as part of the initiative.
Abu Dhabi Police is also taking part in the unified Gulf campaign, held this year under the slogan “Cross Safely”, in collaboration with the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior and the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility).
Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Baloushi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, said the campaign aims to reinforce a culture of safe crossing by encouraging the use of designated pedestrian crossings, bridges and underpasses, and by urging the public to ensure roads are clear before crossing. He also called on residents to avoid jaywalking, warning of the risks it poses to both individuals and other road users.