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UAE road safety drive targets fuel tankers, hazardous material transport in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Police deploy 'Smart Road Security' to cut risks in petroleum product transport

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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UAE road safety drive targets fuel tankers, hazardous material transport in Abu Dhabi
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Abu Dhabi Police conducted roadside safety checks targeting heavy truck and fuel tanker drivers across the Al Dhafra region, as part of the force's broader 'Smart Road Security' strategy aimed at reducing risks associated with the transport of petroleum products and protecting lives and property.

The initiative is led by the Traffic and Security Patrols Department, which has been running field awareness sessions directly with operators of heavy trucks and diesel transport tankers.

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Focus on hazardous materials

Colonel Saif Mohammed Al Ameri, Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Department in Al Dhafra, said the police are committed to strengthening fuel tanker drivers' adherence to security and safety procedures during transit.

'The transport of petroleum materials requires a high level of responsibility and attention, given the severe consequences that accidents may cause,' Colonel Al Ameri stated. He urged drivers to comply with speed limits, maintain safe following distances, and avoid reckless manoeuvres on the road.

Vehicle inspections and safety standards

During the field sessions, officers emphasised the importance of periodic vehicle inspections and ensuring that load safety meets approved standards before vehicles depart — measures Colonel Al Ameri described as central to preventing accidents involving hazardous cargo.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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