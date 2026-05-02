Abu Dhabi smart cleaning fleet cuts carbon emissions by 40% with AI-powered vehicles

Over 500 smart vehicles transform waste management and cut CO₂ by 1,775 tonnes a year
Abu Dhabi: Six months after the launch of the smart fleet to enhance public cleanliness services across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced significant improvements in service efficiency. The results are driven by the deployment of more than 500 advanced vehicles powered by artificial intelligence and comprehensive digital connectivity—reflecting the emirate’s commitment to innovative and sustainable solutions.
The department stated that the fully integrated digital fleet, covering an operational area exceeding 36,000 square kilometres, is executing approximately 50,000 operations daily. Supported by real-time tracking systems, advanced operational data, and 360-degree smart cameras, the fleet has enhanced operational management efficiency and accelerated field response times.
DMT further revealed that the smart fleet has led to a notable 40% reduction in carbon emissions, decreasing from 13,401 tonnes in 2024 to 9,537 tonnes in 2025—representing an annual reduction rate of 29%.
This environmental impact is equivalent to the carbon absorption capacity of approximately 175,000 trees, reinforcing the emirate’s efforts to combat climate change and achieve environmental sustainability.
In a related context, the department highlighted that the fleet’s resource management system has delivered advanced outcomes, with 94% of waste processed outside of landfills, full recycling of maintenance oils, and recovery of up to 22% of resource value. These achievements support circular economy principles and improve resource efficiency.
DMT explained that the integration of smart technologies within the fleet has improved operational planning and enhanced proactive monitoring of waste and compliance violations. This has directly contributed to improving quality of life by reducing fuel consumption, accelerating response times, and achieving higher standards of cleanliness across streets and public facilities.
The department emphasized that these results reflect the success of the first operational phase of the smart fleet, reaffirming its commitment to further developing the system and expanding the use of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies across municipal operations. This will strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position among leading global smart cities and enhance the efficiency and quality of government services in line with community expectations.
Prior to the end of 2025, DMT deployed more than 500 environmentally friendly vehicles to enhance public cleanliness services across the emirate. The new fleet includes specialized vehicles for mechanical street sweeping and washing, heavy equipment, water tankers, and boats for cleaning beaches and coastlines. During the operational period, the fleet contributed to reducing carbon emissions by up to 40%, equivalent to approximately 1,775 tonnes of CO₂ annually.
The vehicles are equipped with advanced IoT-enabled systems to ensure optimal coordination of cleaning operations. These systems include high-resolution 360-degree cameras, with some vehicles fitted with AI-powered scanning sensors capable of identifying types of waste, compliance violations, and infrastructure damage, while precisely determining locations through geospatial data.
These systems are directly linked to DMT’s public cleanliness platform, enabling efficient workforce allocation, enhanced asset monitoring, and reduced reliance on manual inspections—achieving higher levels of operational excellence in municipal services.
During the pilot phase, AI technologies were deployed on ten vehicles within selected areas of Abu Dhabi City and Al Dhafra Region, with plans to expand to Al Ain and the rest of the emirate as part of a phased rollout across the entire fleet.
This initiative follows Abu Dhabi’s advancement to fifth place globally in the Smart City Index issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), climbing five positions from tenth place in 2024.